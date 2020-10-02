BMW Group India to Hike Prices by up to 3 Percent from November Citing Rising Input Costs

BMW Group India has announced that it will be increasing prices across the BMW and MINI product portfolio with effect from November 1, 2020.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW Group India is constantly engaged in offering aspirational products and highest levels of customer service to its exclusive clientele. BMW Group India will increase the prices of its cars by up to 3% from 1 November 2020 because of rising costs and depreciating currency. With comprehensive solutions and customer-centric offers from BMW India Financial Services and distinguished services across the dealer network, BMW Group India remains at the forefront of providing an unparalleled experience at all times.”

The range of locally produced cars in India include the BMW 3 Series, BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo, BMW 5 Series, BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, BMW 7 Series, BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X4, BMW X5, BMW X7 and MINI Countryman. The locally produced 2 Series Gran Coupe will be launched in India on 15 October 2020.

BMW dealerships also display BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, BMW X6, BMW Z4, BMW M2 Competition, BMW M4 Coupe, BMW M5 Competition and BMW M8 Coupe which are available in the country as completely built-up units (CBU). The MINI lineup includes the MINI 3-door, MINI 5-door, MINI Convertible, MINI Clubman and MINI John Cooper Works Hatch all of which are available as completely built-up units (CBU).