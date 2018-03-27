English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

BMW Group Plant Chennai Starts Production of the All-New BMW X3

News18.com

Updated:March 27, 2018, 5:27 PM IST
Dr. Jochen Stallkamp, MD, BMW Group Plant Chennai with the all-new BMW X3. (Image: BMW)
BMW Group Plant Chennai has started the production of the all-new BMW X3 that will be launched next month in India.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The all-new BMW X3 is now set to continue the success story, with even more striking and dynamic styling and a luxurious interior. Like all members of the successful X family, it combines outstanding ride quality on all terrains with unlimited everyday practicality. I would like to congratulate BMW Group Plant Chennai team for achieving this important milestone and we are extremely proud for the smooth start of production of the all-new BMW X3.”

Dr. Jochen Stallkamp, Managing Director, BMW Group Plant Chennai said, “We are excited to start local production of the much-awaited third generation BMW X3. The all-new BMW X3 offers advanced design language, innovative technologies and top-of-the-line equipment. BMW Group Plant Chennai is proud to locally-produce the latest and one of the most diverse product portfolios that has the highest standards of quality, distinguished workmanship and uncompromising engineering. We are confident that the all-new BMW X3 produced in Chennai will further increase our momentum in the Indian luxury car segment.”

BMW Group Plant Chennai locally produces the BMW 3 Series, the BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo, the BMW 5 Series, the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, the BMW 7 Series, the BMW X1, the BMW X3 and the BMW X5. BMW Plant Chennai will start the local production of MINI Countryman in 2018.

Also Watch: Harley Davidson Road Glide Review | Cars18

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
