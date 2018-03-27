English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BMW Group Plant Chennai Starts Production of the All-New BMW X3
BMW Group Plant Chennai locally produces the BMW 3 Series, the BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo, the BMW 5 Series, the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, the BMW 7 Series, the BMW X1, the BMW X3 and the BMW X5.
Dr. Jochen Stallkamp, MD, BMW Group Plant Chennai with the all-new BMW X3. (Image: BMW)
BMW Group Plant Chennai has started the production of the all-new BMW X3 that will be launched next month in India.
Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The all-new BMW X3 is now set to continue the success story, with even more striking and dynamic styling and a luxurious interior. Like all members of the successful X family, it combines outstanding ride quality on all terrains with unlimited everyday practicality. I would like to congratulate BMW Group Plant Chennai team for achieving this important milestone and we are extremely proud for the smooth start of production of the all-new BMW X3.”
Dr. Jochen Stallkamp, Managing Director, BMW Group Plant Chennai said, “We are excited to start local production of the much-awaited third generation BMW X3. The all-new BMW X3 offers advanced design language, innovative technologies and top-of-the-line equipment. BMW Group Plant Chennai is proud to locally-produce the latest and one of the most diverse product portfolios that has the highest standards of quality, distinguished workmanship and uncompromising engineering. We are confident that the all-new BMW X3 produced in Chennai will further increase our momentum in the Indian luxury car segment.”
BMW Group Plant Chennai locally produces the BMW 3 Series, the BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo, the BMW 5 Series, the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, the BMW 7 Series, the BMW X1, the BMW X3 and the BMW X5. BMW Plant Chennai will start the local production of MINI Countryman in 2018.
Also Watch: Harley Davidson Road Glide Review | Cars18
Also Watch
Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The all-new BMW X3 is now set to continue the success story, with even more striking and dynamic styling and a luxurious interior. Like all members of the successful X family, it combines outstanding ride quality on all terrains with unlimited everyday practicality. I would like to congratulate BMW Group Plant Chennai team for achieving this important milestone and we are extremely proud for the smooth start of production of the all-new BMW X3.”
Dr. Jochen Stallkamp, Managing Director, BMW Group Plant Chennai said, “We are excited to start local production of the much-awaited third generation BMW X3. The all-new BMW X3 offers advanced design language, innovative technologies and top-of-the-line equipment. BMW Group Plant Chennai is proud to locally-produce the latest and one of the most diverse product portfolios that has the highest standards of quality, distinguished workmanship and uncompromising engineering. We are confident that the all-new BMW X3 produced in Chennai will further increase our momentum in the Indian luxury car segment.”
BMW Group Plant Chennai locally produces the BMW 3 Series, the BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo, the BMW 5 Series, the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, the BMW 7 Series, the BMW X1, the BMW X3 and the BMW X5. BMW Plant Chennai will start the local production of MINI Countryman in 2018.
Also Watch: Harley Davidson Road Glide Review | Cars18
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive : A Movement is Unifying Dissent in Villages, Patthargarhi
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive : A Movement is Unifying Dissent in Villages, Patthargarhi
Monday 26 March , 2018 Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Monday 26 March , 2018 Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Toyota Yaris vs Hyundai Verna vs Honda City vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz - 2018 Mid-Size Sedan Spec Comparison
- Did Deepika Padukone Just Take a Dig at Salman Khan With This Comment?
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, Mi Gaming Laptop, Mi AI Speaker Mini Launched: Price Specifications And More
- Ranveer, Varun and Jacqueline to Burn the Floor at IPL Opening Ceremony
- Investigation on Ball Tampering Controversy Begins