BMW Group's January-September 2018 Sales in India up 11 Percent

According to BMW, its sales in India during the period under review grew to 7,915 cars.

IANS

Updated:October 8, 2018, 10:10 AM IST
The logo of the German car maker BMW. (AFP Relaxnews)
BMW Group India reported a rise of 11 per cent in its January-September 2018 sales. According to the company, its sales during the period under review grew to 7,915 cars.

"BMW Group India has successfully posted double-digit growth in the first nine months of 2018 despite adverse market conditions," said Vikram Pawah, Chairman, BMW Group India.

"All three brands - BMW, MINI and Motorrad - have posted strong growth and are demonstrating an affirmative outlook for the coming months."

Recently, German luxury carmaker BMW launched the petrol variant of its entry-level SUV X1 at Rs 37.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The BMW X1 sDrive20i is locally produced at the company's plant in Chennai.

| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
