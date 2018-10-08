English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BMW Group's January-September 2018 Sales in India up 11 Percent
According to BMW, its sales in India during the period under review grew to 7,915 cars.
The logo of the German car maker BMW. (AFP Relaxnews)
BMW Group India reported a rise of 11 per cent in its January-September 2018 sales. According to the company, its sales during the period under review grew to 7,915 cars.
"BMW Group India has successfully posted double-digit growth in the first nine months of 2018 despite adverse market conditions," said Vikram Pawah, Chairman, BMW Group India.
"All three brands - BMW, MINI and Motorrad - have posted strong growth and are demonstrating an affirmative outlook for the coming months."
Recently, German luxury carmaker BMW launched the petrol variant of its entry-level SUV X1 at Rs 37.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The BMW X1 sDrive20i is locally produced at the company's plant in Chennai.
