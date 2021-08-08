BMW i4 M50, Their First Fully-Electric Safety Car Unveiled - To Debut at Austrian GP

Most automobile companies are working on launching top-quality electric vehicles. This comes at a time when the world is going through severe climate change and steps towards saving the environment are being taken wherever possible. Joining the league of companies that are transitioning from fuel-powered engines to electric, the German giant has revealed its first-ever fully electric safety car. BMW is calling the offering i4 M50. The four-wheeler is scheduled to make its debut at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg during the Motorcycle Grand Prix of Austria on August 15. The market launch of this vehicle will take place in November, this year.

The electric car, which is undoubtedly going to be loaded with features, will be powered by two electric motors which will be combined with an 83.9 kWh battery pack. The powerful engine will be producing 536 BHP of maximum power and up to 795 Nm of torque. The car can go from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 3.9 seconds. BMW has claimed that the i4 M50 will be able to cover a distance of approximately 510 km on one charge.

The BMW i4 M50 safety car will be equipped with the latest technology and features that are going to be regulated by MotoGP. Some of the salient features of the electric vehicle include matte grey paint with fluorescent green graphics, a redesigned livery, additional lights inside the kidney grille, light bar on the roof among many other things. One thing that stands out in terms of design is the Born Electric in M Town’ phrase on the front fender.

The brand’s M series specifically has been immensely successful as it is high-performance-oriented and some of its features make it stand out in comparison to other luxury cars in the market.

