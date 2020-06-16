BMW i8 Hybrid Sportscar Production Ends After Six Years, Final Unit Rolled Out Wearing Blue Paint

Nearly six years after its introduction in the international markets, BMW has decided to pull the plug on the i8 plug-in hybrid sports car. The line’s termination was originally slated to be in April, which was delayed due to the shutdown of the plants due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The car’s final example rolled out of the factory, finished in a unique Portimao Blue, a one-off shade to commemorate its purpose. The car laid the foundation to our imagination of an ideal futuristic car that came with a radical design. It was powered by a 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine that worked in tandem with an electric motor to churn out a combined power of 374hp.

As BMW enters a new phase, the end of i8 marks the inception of a new focus on bespoke electric cars such as the iX3 compact SUV, i4 sedan and iNext flagship SUV. In addition to this, the company is also planning to spawn a new sportscar that will take derive major inspiration from the Vision M Next concept that was displayed last year.

The i8 came to our shores in 2015 at a price of Rs 2.29 crore and was in in the company's portfolio until recently. BMW also showcased the i8 Roadster at the 2018 Auto Expo. However, it never ended up launching the model in our market.