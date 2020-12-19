BMW Inaugurates New Showroom at Old Mahabalipuram Road in Chennai

BMW India announced the opening of KUN Exclusive’s new showroom at Old Mahabalipuram Road, Chennai. Based on the BMW Facility NEXT concept, the new showroom showcases latest BMW Lifestyle and Accessories collection. The facility is located at survey No. 155, Old Mahabalipuram Road, Sholinganallur, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600119.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “As the most aspirational automotive luxury brand in India, BMW Group India is committed to offer innovative channels of customer engagements with facilities based on the BMW Facility NEXT framework. Chennai is an important market for us and we are further strengthening our presence with yet another ultra-modern showroom with our long standing partner – KUN Exclusive. The showroom will play an instrumental role in offering customers a personalised, emotional and premium brand experience.”

Ms. Vasanthi Bhupati, Dealer Principal, KUN Exclusive said, “We are delighted to strengthen our presence in Tamil Nadu with yet another state-of-the-art showroom. The BMW Facility NEXT concept based facility sets a new benchmark in overall brand experience and will continue the tradition of offering ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’ across the entire ownership period. Situated at a prime location and equipped with the latest technologies, this facility will play an instrumental role in creating an unrivalled experience for our discerning customers.”

The new facility is spread across approximately 6,500 sq. ft. and comprises of – a six car vehicle display area, BMW Lifestyle and Accessories section. An interactive Virtual Product Presentation (VPP) along with a car configurator helps customers to evaluate and select their dream car as per their choice. The customer lounge offers a relaxed ambience for customers to enjoy a cup of the finest coffee and discuss various aspects of owning a BMW vehicle with sales consultants.