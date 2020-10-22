BMW Inaugurates New Showroom in Vadodara in Partnership With Eminent Cars

BMW Group India today announced the launch of its BMW Facility NEXT in Vadodara in partnership with Eminent Cars. Based on the latest BMW Facility NEXT concept, the new facility showcases the exclusive range of both new and pre-owned BMW cars. It is located at Sun Pharma Road in Vadodara.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “Gujarat is an important market for BMW Group India and we are committed towards offering an unrivalled brand experience to our customers and prospects. The vibrant city of Vadodara is one of the fast emerging markets in western India. Setting up a fully-fledged dealership facility with our trusted partner Eminent Cars further strengthens our presence significantly in the region.”

Mr. Ankur Jain, Dealer Principal, Eminent Cars said, “We are delighted to expand our presence in Gujarat and bring ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’ to Vadodara – an emerging market for premium cars. The unique and largest BMW Facility NEXT concept in the city will set a new benchmark in overall customer experience. With unrivalled products and our understanding of the marketplace, we are confident to play a significant role in the growing success story of BMW in India.”

The new facility is spread across a massive plot area of approximately 45,600 sq. ft. and comprises of an exclusive vehicle display area for new and used cars (BPS), a well-appointed workshop section, customer lounge and office space. The showroom displays three BMW cars along with a special car delivery section. There is an interactive Virtual Product Presentation (VPP) displayed on a large screen along with a car configurator as well.

The modern workshop comprises of four service bays and is equipped with the latest tools. Existing BMW customers can book vehicle service online as per their preferred date and time, details of service required along with pick up and drop details. Service cost estimate details are sent for approval using BMW Smart Video. The facility also offers BMW Smart Repair service for quick repairs. Secure online payments offer complete peace of mind.

Also Watch:

BMW Premium Selection has a 2 car display and offers the finest range of pre-owned BMW vehicles and every vehicle comes with a full, detailed history of servicing, maintenance and repairs. With the Virtual Product Presentation (VPP), customers can check current vehicle stock, obtain all information such as current mileage, retail price, car specifications and dealer contact data. A range of individual and attractive financing options are available for BPS vehicles. A dedicated team of finance and insurance consultants offer personalised advice and provide suitable financing options as per customers’ needs. Customers can choose a trade-in offer for a fair exchange value, hassle free documentation and evaluation of vehicle at their doorsteps.

The latest range of BMW Lifestyle Collection and accessories are available for automotive enthusiasts. It includes numerous inspiring products and exciting styles such as the new BMW M Collection, BMW Motorsport Heritage Collection, BMW i Collection, BMW Golfsport Collection, Montblanc for BMW Special Edition, BMW Bike Collection and the BMW Iconic Collection.