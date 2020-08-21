BMW Inaugurates New Urban Retail Store in Hyderabad

BMW India has launched its first-ever BMW Urban Retail Store with KUN Exclusive in Hyderabad. The facility comprised of a showroom with BMW and MINI lifestyle apparel and car accessories along with a café. The urban retail store is located at Plot No.1 & 2 Survey No.403/1, Road No.1, Nandagiri Hills, Jubilee Hills Hyderabad, Telangana – 500033 and is headed by Mr. Gautham Gudigopuram, Dealer Principal, KUN Exclusive.

The store exclusively showcases BMW and MINI Lifestyle collection that includes apparel, electronics, die-cast miniatures, all-new BMW Cruise Bikes and an array of car accessories.

The latest range of BMW Lifestyle Collection is showcased for automotive enthusiasts. It includes numerous inspiring products and exciting styles such as the new BMW Collection, BMW Bikes, BMW M Collection, BMW Motorsports Collection, BMW Classic Collection, BMW Miniature, BMW Kids Collection, BMW Sports Collections, Montblanc Collection for created for BMW, BMW Iconic Collection. The MINI Lifestyle Collection includes the MINI 2020 Collection and the MINI 60 Years Collection.

Also Watch:

Additionally, consumers can now access the complete range of lifestyle products with the new interactive screen at the urban retail store allows them to virtually scan through the entire BMW and MINI range of Lifestyle collections.

The German craftsmanship of the all-new fourth generation BMW Cruise Bikes offers a unique fusion of design and functionality. The bikes are made of light and strong frame, feature a low maintenance Shimano Nexus 7 – Speed Hub gear and hydraulic disc brakes to ensure a stylish ride with complete control.