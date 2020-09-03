BMW India Expands Dealership Network in India, Opens New Aftersales Facility in Mumbai

BMW India has announced the opening of Infinity Cars new facility in Lalbaug, Mumbai. Based on the latest ‘BMW Facility NEXT’ concept, the new outlet offers aftersales services and BMW Premium Selection (BPS) through a digital interface. It is located at Dattaram Khamkar Marg, Lalbaug, Mumbai.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “At BMW, we are committed to creating unparalleled customer delight and new benchmarks across the luxury automotive industry with fascinating products and aftersales services. Our consistent investment in network expansion along with our dealer partners in these unprecedented times reaffirms our relentless focus on customers and their needs. The launch of a new aftersales facility in Mumbai with Infinity Cars strengthens our presence significantly in one of the most promising automotive markets in India.”

Spread over 31,000 sq. ft., the aftersales facility has a service workshop with 20 service bays (including mechanical, body and paint). The entire aftersales service staff has been certified at BMW Group India’s Training Centre in Gurugram. The range of BMW Lifestyle Collection and accessories are also available for customers. The accessories include a comprehensive range of original parts and equipment.

Existing BMW customers can book a service instantly using BMW Contactless Experience. Once logged into their account, customers can choose a convenient date and time, type of service required and confirm pick up and drop details. Service cost estimates along with details of the service are sent for approval using BMW Smart Video.