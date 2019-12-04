Take the pledge to vote

BMW India Launches Faster, More-Affordable BMW Smart Repair Service

BMW Smart Repair includes body and paint-related jobs including plastic parts, dents, spot paint job, headlight, alloy wheel and leather works.

December 4, 2019
BMW India introduced its ‘BMW Smart Repairs’ throughout its service network in the country. The unique BMW repair service ensures faster repairs and reduction in cost for small and medium-size repairs. Latest technology and tools are used to carry out targeted repairs without having to replace bigger parts. BMW Smart Repair includes body and paint-related jobs including plastic parts, dents, spot paint job, headlight, alloy wheel and leather works. Repairs are performed with precision as per BMW’s standard guidelines by highly trained BMW service technicians, using only genuine BMW tools and equipment.

Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India said, “At BMW we always look for smart solutions to delight our customers by providing first-class service and an uncompromising driving experience at all times. State-of-the-art BMW dealerships ensure a superior ownership experience driven by quality and efficiency. For our customers, time is a precious asset. Their favourite BMW should always be ready for the road. BMW Smart Repair follows a technology-driven, targeted approach to ensure quality BMW service for small and medium repairs instead of replacing whole parts. It significantly reduces service-related costs and turn-around time, so our customers can enjoy complete peace of mind. Whether the job is big or small, they know that their BMW will receive the finest care.”

Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
