BMW India Launches Faster, More-Affordable BMW Smart Repair Service
BMW Smart Repair includes body and paint-related jobs including plastic parts, dents, spot paint job, headlight, alloy wheel and leather works.
Image for Representation (Souce: BMW India)
BMW India introduced its ‘BMW Smart Repairs’ throughout its service network in the country. The unique BMW repair service ensures faster repairs and reduction in cost for small and medium-size repairs. Latest technology and tools are used to carry out targeted repairs without having to replace bigger parts. BMW Smart Repair includes body and paint-related jobs including plastic parts, dents, spot paint job, headlight, alloy wheel and leather works. Repairs are performed with precision as per BMW’s standard guidelines by highly trained BMW service technicians, using only genuine BMW tools and equipment.
Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India said, “At BMW we always look for smart solutions to delight our customers by providing first-class service and an uncompromising driving experience at all times. State-of-the-art BMW dealerships ensure a superior ownership experience driven by quality and efficiency. For our customers, time is a precious asset. Their favourite BMW should always be ready for the road. BMW Smart Repair follows a technology-driven, targeted approach to ensure quality BMW service for small and medium repairs instead of replacing whole parts. It significantly reduces service-related costs and turn-around time, so our customers can enjoy complete peace of mind. Whether the job is big or small, they know that their BMW will receive the finest care.”
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Eighth Wonder? Picture of Unguarded Sack of Onions in Mumbai Has Left Twitter in Disbelief
- Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar Poster Reminds Fan of Kangana Ranaut's Tanu Weds Manu Returns
- Jofra Archer Had 'Predicted' Joe Denly's 'Drop of the Century' Against New Zealand in 2014
- Avengers Endgame, The Irishman Lock Horns in Best VFX Category for Oscars
- Did You Know, You Could Still Upgrade to Windows 10 for Free