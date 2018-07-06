English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
BMW India Registers 12 Per Cent Growth in H1 2018, Sells Record 4890 Cars
In the first half of 2018, BMW sales growth has been predominantly driven by the Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) segment which has grown over 26% as compared to the same period in 2017.
BMW Logo. (Photo: Reuters)
BMW Group India remains on a successful course in calendar year 2018 with all three brands – BMW, MINI and Motorrad (2-Wheeler). BMW Group India delivered 5171 cars (BMW + MINI) from January to June 2018, registering a growth of 13% as compared to 2017, out of which BMW India sold 4890 cars, clocking a growth of 12% as compared to 2017.
On the other hand, MINI India registers 30% growth as compared to 2017, with 281 cars sold. BMW also added the two-wheeler business to the India portfolio and BMW Motorrad has already sold 208 motorcycles within the first half of the year.
Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India and Mr. Gaurav Bhatia, Dealer Principal, Bird Automotive. (Image: BMW)
Mr. Vikram Pawah, President – BMW Group India, said, “Our strategy of focusing on introducing new and innovative product segments in the Indian luxury car market has started showing results. The BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo and the BMW X3 have already exceeded our expectations and we see remarkable sales contributions coming from both in the future. Also, introduction of Euro 6 petrol engines in our product portfolio has played an important role in our strategy. We understand the changing aspirations of our customers and will continue to introduce innovative products and services that will excite them and spread ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’.”
In the first half of 2018, BMW sales growth has been predominantly driven by the Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) segment which has grown over 26% as compared to the same period in 2017. The all-new BMW X3 launched recently has led growth of the segment with over 60% growth compared to January – June 2017.
The first half of 2018 also saw a growth in sales with the launch of the BMW 6-Series Gran Turismo. BMW introduced Euro 6 petrol options in its portfolio, ensuring both petrol and diesel choices for its customers. As compared to January – June 2017, the petrol variants registered a growth of 92% in 2018, clearly showing customer preference for latest technology.
