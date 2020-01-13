BMW India Reports 13.8 Per Cent Year-on-Year Dip in Sales in December 2019

German carmaker BMW on Wednesday reported 13.8 per cent dip in its sales at 9,641 units in India last year as compared with 11,105 units in 2018. The luxury automaker despatched 9,000 BMW and 641 Mini units in 2019. Besides, BMW Motorrad sold 2,403 motorcycles last year.

"2019 was not an easy year for the Indian automotive industry as various macroeconomic and structural conditions shook its foundations," BMW Group India President and CEO Rudratej Singh said in a statement. BMW Group India, however, stood its ground in this fierce environment with a slew of new products and very aspirational and desirable brands, he added.

"We successfully initiated new consumers to come into the segment with the BMW 3 Series and the BMW X1. At the same time, we created a clear path for upgrade for segment users with the BMW X5, the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo and the BMW 7 Series," Singh said. The company has a healthy order book for the BMW X7 which is sold out for months, he added.

"Though the industry is still facing difficult times, we are well prepared for 2020. We will always be competitive by remaining focused on our customers," Singh said. The company said last year it witnessed over 50 per cent sales come from the locally-produced sports activity vehicle (SAV) range, including BMW X5, BMW X3 and BMW X1. A strong contribution also came from BMW 5 Series and BMW 3 Series, it added. Similarly, MINI hatchback and the locally-produced MINI Countryman together commanded a share of over 70 per cent in Mini India sales, the German carmaker said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.