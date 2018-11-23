English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

BMW India To Hike Prices By Up To 4% From January

From January 1, 2019, BMW India will increase the prices of its cars by up to 4 percent.

PTI

Updated:November 23, 2018, 9:46 AM IST
The logo of the German car maker BMW. (AFP Relaxnews)
German luxury car maker BMW Thursday said it will increase prices in India by up to 4 percent with effect from January next year. The company sells a variety of vehicles in India ranging from SUV X1 to 7 Series sedan, priced between Rs 34.5 lakh and Rs 2.45 crore (ex-showroom).

"From January 1, 2019, BMW India will increase the prices of its cars by up to 4 percent," BMW Group India Chairman Vikram Pawah said in a statement. The company, however, did not give any specific reason for the price hike.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
