BMW India To Hike Prices By Up To 4% From January
From January 1, 2019, BMW India will increase the prices of its cars by up to 4 percent.
The logo of the German car maker BMW. (AFP Relaxnews)
German luxury car maker BMW Thursday said it will increase prices in India by up to 4 percent with effect from January next year. The company sells a variety of vehicles in India ranging from SUV X1 to 7 Series sedan, priced between Rs 34.5 lakh and Rs 2.45 crore (ex-showroom).
"From January 1, 2019, BMW India will increase the prices of its cars by up to 4 percent," BMW Group India Chairman Vikram Pawah said in a statement. The company, however, did not give any specific reason for the price hike.
