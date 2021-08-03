BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition Launched in India; Prices Start at Rs 1.42 Crore

BMW India has launched the Individual 740Li M Sport Edition today. BMW’s flagship model is presented in a new avatar with exclusive personalization, iconic M performance and handcrafted precision. Locally produced at the BMW Group Plant in Chennai, limited units of the Individual Edition can now be booked at the company’s official website.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW Individual is now being locally produced in India at Plant Chennai for the first time. It represents bespoke personalization and gives a new dimension to the BMW 7 Series, an epitome of exclusivity and performance. This winning combination takes the story of contemporary luxury forward into the future by allowing customers to express their personalities. The new BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition is an exclusive limited edition that achieves a peerless symbiosis of performance and individualization.”

Limited units of the BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition are available at Rs 1.42 Crore (ex-showroom). The BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition is available in two BMW Individual metallic colours – Tanzanite Blue and Dravit Grey with exclusive leather ‘Nappa’ with extended contents/stitching - Mocha and Black combination upholstery.

Visually, the 7 makes a clear statement with an imposing presence, created by the distinctive front and rear design. The most striking feature is the BMW Individual special paint metallic finish in Tanzanite Blue and Dravit Grey. It gets adaptive LED headlights with BMW Laserlight technology along with aerodynamically optimized bodywork elements of the M Sport package as standard. BMW Laserlight makes a striking impression and distributes light perfectly. An exclusive optional feature is the BMW Individual 20” light alloy wheels V-spoke style 628, painted in bicolour and 20” M light alloy wheels Star-spoke style 817 M.

Interior trim offers a refined premium option with exclusive Nappa leather upholstery with extended contents and stitching. The new fine-wood trim with wooden inlays adds a touch to luxury to the roof handles clasp, rear seats belt clasp and rear-centre armrest cup holder and provides premium experience of the highest order. Generous levels of space, ambient lighting, ambient air package, Panoramic glass roof Sky Lounge with LED light graphics are few among the long list of features that create the perfect ambience. The Executive Lounge appointments maximize comfort with four-zone automatic climate control, electrically adjustable comfort seats, massage function and active seat ventilation. In addition to the above, the BMW Individual design composition includes the comfort access system, front and rear active seat ventilation, the front and rear seat heating, climate comfort laminated glass and windscreen, soft close function and welcome light carpet features as standard.

The three-litre six-cylinder produces an output of 340 hp and a maximum torque of 450 Nm at 1,500 – 5,200 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 – 100 kmph in just 5.6 seconds.

BMW EfficientDynamics includes features such as 8-speed Steptronic Automatic Transmission, Auto Start-Stop, ECO PRO mode, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution, Driving Experience Control switch. Dynamic Damper Control improves ride quality and suspension by stabilizing all irregularities of the surface. The Adaptive 2-Axle Air Suspension enables raising and lowering of vehicle at the touch of button and automatically adjusts the height of the car to suit any given driving situation.

Rear-seat Entertainment Professional allows users to access the entertainment and navigation functions from the rear seats. It now comprises two 10.2 inch full-HD touch displays with a Blu-ray player. BMW Touch Command, the innovative system, offers a fully integrated control option for entertainment and comfort functions for the rear. The 7-inch tablet with touch function, which is integrated into the centre armrest and connected to the vehicle systems, can also be used outside the vehicle. Modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Professional with BMW Operating System 7.0 includes 3D Navigation. BMW Gesture Control that recognizes six pre-defined hand movements for control of several functions. The smartphone holder integrated into the centre console allows inductive, Wireless Charging for mobile phones. Wireless Apple CarPlay® / Android Auto ensures seamless smartphone connection with the car to access several functions. Harman Kardon Surround Sound System conjures an engrossing treat for the ears. High-end 16 speaker system with woofers generates an impressive audio experience in all seats that is unique worldwide in the automotive sector.

Also Watch:

New driver assistance systems and extended functions smooth the way to automated driving. The Lane Departure Warning component of the newly introduced BMW Driving Assistant now also has the lane return function. Range of state-of-the-art driver assistance systems includes Driving Assistant with Lane Change Warning, Rear Collision Warning and Crossing Traffic Warning. Parking Assistant Plus with Surround View Camera makes parking in tight spots easier by taking over acceleration, braking and steering. The Reversing Assistant provides unmatched support in reversing out of parking or through narrow driveways. It keeps a record of the last 50 metres driven and assists by taking over the steering. With the Remote-Control Parking function, a driver can manoeuvre the vehicle into a narrow parking space from outside using the BMW Display Key.

BMW safety technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here