BMW Introduces the Mini Oxford Edition in India Limited to 25 Units

The MINI Oxford Edition is available at an ex-showroom price of INR 44,90,000.

Updated:October 27, 2018, 10:45 AM IST
BMW Introduces the Mini Oxford Edition in India Limited to 25 Units
Mini Oxford Edition. (Image: Mini)
The MINI Oxford Edition was introduced in India today. Only 25 units will be available for booking at a special price exclusively on Amazon India. The MINI Oxford Edition will be available as a Completely-Built up Unit (CBU) in India and it will be the third limited edition launched by MINI India based on the Classic MINI 3-Door Cooper S model. The MINI Oxford Edition makes an unforgettable first impression with its impeccable styling, meticulous craftsmanship and iconic MINI go-kart thrill for the select few.

The MINI Oxford Edition pays an inspiring tribute to its British heritage and the home of MINI’s world-famous craftsmanship. This limited-edition MINI comes fully packed with distinctive features as well as customized parts and accessories. Presenting for the first time, MINI Yours Customized parts takes personalization to a new level using the latest technology including 3D printing and laser lettering. Only 25 of these masterpieces have been created to rule the roads in India. Available at a special online price, it beckons you to experience the legendary go-kart feeling with the turbocharged excitement of an exceptional MINI 3-Door Cooper S Hatch.

The MINI Oxford Edition is available at an ex-showroom price of INR 44,90,000.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
