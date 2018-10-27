English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BMW Introduces the Mini Oxford Edition in India Limited to 25 Units
The MINI Oxford Edition is available at an ex-showroom price of INR 44,90,000.
Mini Oxford Edition. (Image: Mini)
The MINI Oxford Edition was introduced in India today. Only 25 units will be available for booking at a special price exclusively on Amazon India. The MINI Oxford Edition will be available as a Completely-Built up Unit (CBU) in India and it will be the third limited edition launched by MINI India based on the Classic MINI 3-Door Cooper S model. The MINI Oxford Edition makes an unforgettable first impression with its impeccable styling, meticulous craftsmanship and iconic MINI go-kart thrill for the select few.
The MINI Oxford Edition pays an inspiring tribute to its British heritage and the home of MINI’s world-famous craftsmanship. This limited-edition MINI comes fully packed with distinctive features as well as customized parts and accessories. Presenting for the first time, MINI Yours Customized parts takes personalization to a new level using the latest technology including 3D printing and laser lettering. Only 25 of these masterpieces have been created to rule the roads in India. Available at a special online price, it beckons you to experience the legendary go-kart feeling with the turbocharged excitement of an exceptional MINI 3-Door Cooper S Hatch.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
