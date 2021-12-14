BMW iX Completely Sold Out, Second Phase of Bookings to Open in Q1 2022

BMW India announced that the recently launched iX all-electric SUV has been completely sold out. In fact, the Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV), as BMW likes to call it, was sold out on the day of the launch itself. Moreover, the deliveries for the already sold-out batch of the BMW iX will begin in April 2022. BMW India will open the second phase of the bookings will open in Q1 of 2022. Just so you know, the BMW iX has been launched in India as a completely-built-up (CBU) unit and costs Rs 1.16 crore (ex-showroom).

Vikram Pawah, President of BMW Group India, said, “We are very excited to receive such a phenomenal response to the first-ever BMW iX. Born electric, our new technology flagship stands for a new way of life defined by mobility that is luxurious and responsible at the same time. We were confident that the first-ever BMW iX will be a sought-after product, but it has truly surpassed all expectations. With all units sold on the first day, we are now preparing to fulfill the demands of other customers who are waiting to own this exclusive electric BMW SAV."

The BMW iX is the company’s flagship electric model and is touted to offer up to 611km on a single charge. Off our shores, the iX is available in two variants - iX xDrive 40 and iX xDrive 50. The former outputs 326hp and 630Nm of peak torque while delivering a driving range of up to 414km, as per the WLTP cycle. BMW claims the iX xDrive 40 can sprint from 0-100kph in 6.1sec.

The iX xDrive 50, on the other hand, produces 523hp and 765Nm of peak torque and has a driving range of up to 611km on the WLTP cycle. As per BMW, this version of the iX can sprint from 0-100kph in 4.6sec.

