BMW iX Electric SUV to Launch in India on December 13 - Here's All You Need to Know

BMW is all set to launch its first ever electric SUV iX in India on December 13. The car will arrive at our shores via the CBU route and will take on the likes of Mercedes-Benz EQC and Audi e-tron SUVs. The car will be the company’s flagship electric model and is touted to offer up to 611km on a single charge.

Off our shores, the iX is available in two variants - iX xDrive 40 and iX xDrive 50. The former outputs 326hp and 630Nm of peak torque while delivering a driving range of up to 414km, as per the WLTP cycle. BMW claims the iX xDrive 40 can sprint from 0-100kph in 6.1sec. The iX xDrive 50, on the other hand, produces 523hp and 765Nm of peak torque and has a driving range of up to 611km on the WLTP cycle. As per BMW, this version of the iX can sprint from 0-100kph in 4.6sec.

Both the 40 and the 50 comes with dual electric motors with one on each axle, effectively giving it all-wheel drive. However, depending on the driving conditions, the AWD system distributes torque variably between the front and rear axles. Hence, there is pure rear-wheel-drive set-up (which is more efficient) as well as all-wheel-drive when needed.

The xDrive 50 variant of the iX comes gets a 105.2 kWh battery, while the xDrive 40 comes with a 71kWh battery pack. There is optional DC fast charging at up to 195kW, allowing the battery to replenish from 10 percent to 80 per cent in 35 minutes for the xDrive 50 variant. The iX xDrive 40, meanwhile, takes just 31 minutes to charger from 10 percent to 80 percent using a DC charger.

On the inside, the iX gets a spacious cabin with a flat floor and natural materials. It also uses recycled plastics, including a new microfibre fabric for the seats. However, the real highlight is the hexagonal steering wheel and the massive curved display that doubles up as an instrument cluster and infotainment unit. The single-piece curved glass gathers a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment display. It also gets a newly designed HUD.

