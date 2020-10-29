BMW Launches 2020 Lifestyle Collection in India, Available Across All Dealerships

BMW Group India launched its 2020 BMW Lifestyle Collections in India. The latest offering includes apparel, jackets, sunglasses, sippers that are now available at all BMW dealerships across the country.

The range is supplemented by lifestyle articles such as the BMW Logo T-Shirt for women with a large BMW logo for fans of the brand.

The highlights of the collection include the BMW Soft down Jacket for men and women and the BMW Chronograph with BMW kidney design. BMW is also introducing innovations in lifestyle accessories with products such as – BMW Active Sports bottle, BMW Thermo Cup, BMW Active Yoga Mat, BMW Cool Bag, BMW Travel Set and products for pets.

The highlights of the new collection include the reversible BMW M Jacket for women, the BMW M Sweatjacket for men with an intelligent ‘watch window’, BMW M Cap, T-shirt and the BMW M Board case in burgundy.

New highlight products in 2020 complete the collection with the Motorsport umbrella, cool bag, sweatshirt and T-shirt for the gym or simply at home. The BMW M Motorsport Watch is a three-hand watch with silicone strap in the distinctive BMW M motorsport design.

The BMW Bikes are always developed in cooperation with DesignWorks and interpret the pleasure of driving in cycling in a very special way. The German craftsmanship of the all-new fourth generation BMW Cruise Bikes offers a unique fusion of design and functionality. The bikes are made of light and strong frame, feature a low maintenance Shimano Nexus 7 – Speed Hub gear and hydraulic disc brakes to ensure a stylish ride with complete control.

Also Watch:

The BMW Cruise M bike has sporty details along with the characteristic BMW M Motorsport stripes and carbon fiber elements. The slim frame is developed in collaboration with DesignWorks and is inspired by the fixie trend. Carbon fiber Forks, spacers and saddle support help in decreasing weight and offer higher rigidity. The cruise M bike uses Shimano SLX / XT 11-speed (derailleur) gear system, Shimano hydraulic disc brake, Continental Grand Sport Extra tyres and 28 inch Rody Airline Corsa black rims.

The dream of owning a BMW is now becoming even more real for the smallest BMW fans with the BMW Kids Collection. The popular BMW Babyracer III is getting an electric boost.