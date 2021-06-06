BMW Launches Contactless Service For Customers For Booking, Service and Payments

BMW India has launched the Contactless Service that enables customers to book vehicle service, review service-related quotations and make payments securely online and more, with a click of a button on the official website. BMW Contactless Services introduces customers to a way of end-to-end vehicle service without the need of visiting an authorised BMW workshop facility.

Customers can use BMW One App on their smartphone or get online via a tablet or personal computer to select the required type of service, choose a convenient date and time slot along with the nearest BMW workshop. BMW service personnel will reach the pick-up location, sanitise the vehicle and proceed for its service. Customers will receive a detailed assessment of the condition of the vehicle and additional service recommendation via the industry-first BMW Smart Video update. Customers can review the service requirement, quotation and approve the same instantly online. Further secure online payments for services availed offers complete peace of mind.

The serviced vehicle is fully sanitised and delivered as per the requested location. The deliveries and servicing of all customer vehicles will be undertaken by adhering to all local government directives post the lockdown period.

BMW Smart Video an exclusive app-based smart video and image solution where customers can give real-time approvals for required service and repairs. The dealership technicians create a video of the service vehicle explaining the service / repair requirements and share the quotation online. Customers receive a link where they can understand the service requirements through the video and give an approval online without the need of visiting the dealership again. BMW Smart Video solution has already benefitted more than 81,000 customers with high rate of customer satisfaction.

BMW One App provide with an easy to use medium to interact with the BMW products, services and supplementary offerings anytime and anywhere. The app can be used for service booking and test drive requests through a few easy clicks and steps. Customers would be able to access BMW Smart Video functionality and the BMW Used Car portal as well. The app is available on Apple iOS and Android Play Store.

