BMW Launches Online Sales in India

BMW online sales webpage. (Image: BMW)

BMW India has launched an exclusive end-to-end ‘Online Sales Channel’ where customers can select and purchase their BMW car online. Prospective BMW customers can compare specifications, build their own BMW virtually in the car configurator, view suitable financing options, payment methods, and get a consultation before finalizing the purchase – all online, 24x7.Vikram Pawah, Chairman – BMW Group India said, “Digitalisation will be a key differentiator in our industry and will become an increasingly important retail channel in the future. BMW is pioneering the futuristic path of automotive retail in India that will go beyond physical boundaries and appeal to fans in the digital world."He further added, "We are the first luxury automotive manufacturer in India to offer an end-to-end digital sales solution for the entire product range. With this, our customers will have greater independence and flexibility in choosing the purchase process. BMW Group has always been a customer-centric brand and today, a new milestone is being added to BMW India’s fascinating story.”BMW says that the Online Sales Channel in India will allow customers to browse all products, choose a preferred dealership and even book a test drive online. In addition to products, multiple financial solutions can also be reviewed online. These solutions can be customized as per individual requirements.Though the buying process is entirely online, the dealer remains a part of the process. The platform integrates the BMW India website, CRM systems, sales channel and website configurator.