​BMW M 1000 RR Launched at Rs 42 Lakh in India; Here's Everything You Need to Know

BMW Motorrad has launched the M 1000 RR in India at Rs 42 lakh (ex-showroom) for the standard variant and Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Competition variant. The company had on March 19 released a teaser video of the same on its Twitter handle and captioned it, "Are you ready to hear the rumble? BMW M 1000 RR arriving soon." The superbike is the variant of the S 1000 RR and is said to be lighter and faster than it. Also, reportedly, this is the first time when a BMW motorcycle has received the M treatment as until September 2020, the company had reserved it for its cars.

The M 1000 RR is based on and holds a similar design tenet of S 1000 RR's chassis. The bike will get improved braking performance and high speed. The company has made several changes to enhance the performance of the motorcycle, like two-ring forged pistons for Mahle, lighter titanium connecting rods from Pankl andfully machined intake ports with new duct geometry, among others.

The all-new BMW M 1000 RR is fitted with a newly developed water/oil cooled 4-cylinder in-line engine with a displacement of 999 cc. It is based on the BMW S 1000 RR engine, which has been comprehensively modified as a high-performance racing engine. It generates a peak output of 212 hp (156 kW) at 14,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 113 Nm at 11000 rpm to deliver supreme level of engine power. The M RR sprints from 0-100 Km in 3.1 seconds and can achieve maximum speed of 306 km/h.

The intake ports are redesigned to significantly increase peak power range relevant for super-sport and racetrack use. BMW ShiftCam Technology provides the all-new BMW M 1000 RR an excellent torque curve that is captivating even at low and middle speeds. The variable camshaft control BMW ShiftCam is an entirely new technology which provides supreme ridability along with an additional increase in power across the entire engine speed range, reduced emission and fuel consumption levels, optimised running smoothness and refinement.

The motorcycle is mainly built as a track weapon and gets five riding modes, namely Rain, Road, Dynamic, Race, and Race Pro. Other features include launch control in the electronics package, disc brakes on both ends along with dual-channel ABS and M carbon wheels. It also has an optional M Competition package, a revised chassis, a longer swingarm, carbon-fibre winglets, taller windscreen, etc.

The Multifunctional instrument panel – the TFT display of the all-new BMW M 1000 RR. With 6.5", riders can have the perfect overview. The Pure Ride screen displays the essentials or one of three Core Ride screens that display other important information. BMW Motorrad multi-controller gives the rider quick access to vehicle and connectivity functions. Phone and media functions can be used without having to install an app.