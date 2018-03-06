English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BMW M2 Coupe Edition Black Shadow Unveiled
With worldwide sales of more than 12,000 units, the BMW M2 was the most successful model from the BMW M in 2017.
BMW M2 Coupe Edition Black Shadow. (Image: BMW)
The exclusive BMW M2 Coupe Edition Black Shadow emphasises the compact high-powered sports car’s performance characteristics with precisely harmonized design features. The edition model will be available from April 2018.
The BMW M2’s 272 kW/370 hp straight six-cylinder engine, classic rear-wheel drive and suspension technology developed and tuned on the basis of many years of motor racing expertise, has aroused worldwide enthusiasm amongst sport drivers. With the optional 7-speed M dual clutch transmission with Drivelogic, the BMW M2 sprints from a standstill to 100 km/h in just 4.3 seconds.
Within a very short time, the BMW M2 has become a bestseller, whilst also capturing new target groups. With more than 12,000 units sold worldwide during its first full production year, the BMW M2 advanced to become BMW M’s most successful model in 2017.
BMW M2 Coupe Edition Black Shadow. (Image: BMW)
The BMW M2 Coupe Edition Black Shadow boasts selected design features. The edition model is exclusively available in the exterior colour Sapphire Black metallic. Furthermore, 19-inch, black matt forged light alloys with a Y-spoke design and mixed tyres impressively underline the compact coupe’s looks.
These features are complemented by exterior mirrors in a carbon finish, the decorative grille for the M kidney and trim bars for the side panels in high-gloss black. With a rear diffuser in a carbon finish and black-chrome trims for the typical M double tailpipes, which are likewise integrated on both sides into the rear apron, the BMW M2 Coupe Edition Black Shadow sets additional race-inspired accents.
The BMW M2 Black Edition will be available from April 2018.
Also Watch: 2018 Hyundai Elite i20 Review (Test Drive) | Exclusive | Cars18
Also Watch
The BMW M2’s 272 kW/370 hp straight six-cylinder engine, classic rear-wheel drive and suspension technology developed and tuned on the basis of many years of motor racing expertise, has aroused worldwide enthusiasm amongst sport drivers. With the optional 7-speed M dual clutch transmission with Drivelogic, the BMW M2 sprints from a standstill to 100 km/h in just 4.3 seconds.
Within a very short time, the BMW M2 has become a bestseller, whilst also capturing new target groups. With more than 12,000 units sold worldwide during its first full production year, the BMW M2 advanced to become BMW M’s most successful model in 2017.
BMW M2 Coupe Edition Black Shadow. (Image: BMW)
The BMW M2 Coupe Edition Black Shadow boasts selected design features. The edition model is exclusively available in the exterior colour Sapphire Black metallic. Furthermore, 19-inch, black matt forged light alloys with a Y-spoke design and mixed tyres impressively underline the compact coupe’s looks.
These features are complemented by exterior mirrors in a carbon finish, the decorative grille for the M kidney and trim bars for the side panels in high-gloss black. With a rear diffuser in a carbon finish and black-chrome trims for the typical M double tailpipes, which are likewise integrated on both sides into the rear apron, the BMW M2 Coupe Edition Black Shadow sets additional race-inspired accents.
The BMW M2 Black Edition will be available from April 2018.
Also Watch: 2018 Hyundai Elite i20 Review (Test Drive) | Exclusive | Cars18
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
-
Friday 02 February , 2018
Wasteroots: A Company Which Gives Plants in Exchange of Wastepaper
-
Wednesday 28 February , 2018
Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
Friday 02 February , 2018 Wasteroots: A Company Which Gives Plants in Exchange of Wastepaper
Wednesday 28 February , 2018 Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manu Bhaker Strikes Two Gold Medals at Shooting World Cup
- Frances McDormand Wins, Loses and Reunites With Best Actress Oscar
- Indian Men on Twitter List 13 Reasons Why 95% of them Don't Use Condoms
- Serena Has High Expectations Heading Into Indian Wells
- 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Vs Hyundai Elite i20 Facelift Spec Comparison - Price, Features, Mileage