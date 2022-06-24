BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre M Edition Launched at Rs 68.90 Lakh, is Quickest Made-in-India Car

The new BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre M Edition has been launched in India at Rs 68.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The latest BMW is locally produced at their plant in Chennai and can be booked through the company’s website. The launch of the special edition model comes as part of BMW India celebrating 50 years of BMW M.

The BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre M Edition is available in Dravit Grey and Tanzanite Blue colour options. The large BMW Kidney Grille mesh inserts are framed by a single surround and split up by wide bars that link to the headlight units. Exclusive 50 Jahre M edition elements include High-Gloss Black Kidney Grille, elements in Jet-black including window surround, mirror caps, 19-inch M light alloy wheels, 50 Jahre M roundel in the front rear, and wheel hub caps. The car features the Adaptive LED headlights with BMW Laserlight which offers variable illumination of the road ahead.

On the inside, the sport seats with M-specific upholstery in a Sensatec/Alcantara trim provide lateral support and have a great range of adjustment. The Anthracite BMW Individual roof liner, BMW Individual High-Gloss Shadow Line elements, M leather steering wheel with shift paddles, M seat belt, and interior Individual trim strips in Piano Black and Galvanic embellisher add to the cabin’s performance-oriented ambiance. Ambient Lighting with six dimmable light designs creates an atmosphere for every mood while Automatic 3-zone A/C further enhances the in-cabin experience. Welcome Light Carpet, which is projected from the side sill, is also fitted as standard.

The car is powered by a 2,998cc straight-six petrol engine which produces an output of 387 hp and 500 Nm torque. It is accompanied by a characteristic sound thanks to the M Sport exhaust unit. The car completes the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds, making it the quickest car to be produced in the country.

The car features BMW xDrive all-wheel drive technology and exclusive suspension components from BMW M GmbH such as the M Sport suspension, variable sport steering, and M Sport brake. It also gets the M Sport differential which optimises traction and driving stability for different road surfaces, when changing lanes, and when accelerating out of a bend at a high speed.

A host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies like BMW Live Cockpit Professional, BMW Virtual Assistant, BMW Gesture Control, and Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto are offered. Other features include BMW Head-Up Display, Parking Assistant with Rear View Camera, Reversing Assistant, BMW Efficient Dynamics, and Harman Kardon Surround Sound system.

BMW M Performance Accessories include – Motorsport Pack and Carbon Pack. The Motorsport pack includes the likes of an M Performance Steering Wheel, Selector Gear knob in Alcantara, and Rear Spoiler in Matte Black finish. The Carbon pack includes the likes of an interior trim in Carbon Fibre, M Performance Steering Wheel, Selector Gear knob in Carbon Fibre, Rear Spoiler in Carbon Fiber.

BMW customers can choose from a variety of service plans according to duration and mileage. The packages cover Condition Based Service (CBS) and maintenance work with plans ranging from 3 yr/40,000 km to 10 yr/2,00,000 km.

