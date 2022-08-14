BMW M4 Competition Coupé 50 Jahre M Edition Launched at Rs 1.53 Crore

BMW India has announced the launch of an exclusive ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ of the BMW M4 Competition Coupé in the country. Being limited to 10 units in the Indian market, BMW M4 Competition Coupé 50 Jahre M Edition is priced at Rs 1.53 Crore (ex-showroom). It is introduced to mark the 50th anniversary of the iconic BMW M GmbH division.

As for styling, the 2-door coupe flaunts the signature BMW kidney grille with the M emblem sitting above it. In addition, the M logo – which stands for passion for racing and for the roots of the BMW M brand – can also be found at the wheel hub caps.

Other design highlights include adaptive LED headlights with BMW Laserlight, sculpted wheel arches with M gills and extended side sills. The German luxury brand is also offering M-specific exterior mirrors finished in High-gloss Black with the coupe. Furthermore, elements like aerodynamically optimized fins, a rear spoiler and two pairs of exhaust tailpipes finished in Black Chrome sum up the exterior profile of the Jahre M Edition.

BMW M4 Competition Coupé 50 Jahre M Edition rides on 19-inch/20-inch M forged wheels Double-spoke style 826 M double-spoke wheels which are polished in Orbit Grey and Gold Bronze colors. It can be availed in two color choices namely Macao blue and Imola Red. A few optional accessories include M Performance steering wheel in carbon fibre/alcantara options and tailpipe trim in carbon fibre.

Coming to the interior, the buyers get design lettering elements in places such as the door sill panels bearing, a metal plaque on the centre console and seat headrest. Needless to say, it comes equipped with most premium features in the form of M Seat belts, multifunctional M steering wheel, ambient lighting, automatic 3 zone A/C, seat heating with lumbar support, electrical seat adjustment with memory function, and automatic anti-dazzle function in all mirrors.

The feature list doesn’t end here as there are several more bells and whistles on offer such as Telephony with wireless charging, Head Up Display, Smartphone Integration, Driving Assistant, Parking Assistant Plus, Comfort Access System, Gesture control, Steering and Lane Control Assistant, BMW Live Cockpit Professional, 10.25-inch BMW Operating System 7.0 includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display and Harman Kardon surround sound system with 16 speakers.

The safety features onboard are 6-airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Automatic Stability Control (ASC), M Dynamic Mode (MDM), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC) and Dry Braking function.

Under the hood, M4 Competition Coupé 50 Jahre M Edition is powered by a 3.0L 6-cylinder M TwinPower Turbo petrol engine which churns out maximum power of 510 bhp and peak torque of 650 Nm. It is linked to an eight speed M Steptronic automatic transmission. The coupe accelerates from 0-100kmph in merely 3.5 seconds.

