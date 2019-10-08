BMW M5 Competition Launched at Rs 1.54 Crore in India

The new BMW M5 Competition has been launched in India at Rs 1.54 Crore (ex-showroom). The car will be available at all BMW dealerships across India as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) model.

The specific M design comes along with few and clear lines, signals consistent dynamism. The M kidney grille with grille frame, exterior mirror and characteristic M side air vent with M5 designation in Black high-gloss supplements the new looks. The BMW M5 Competition features a roof made from extremely lightweight, high-strength carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP).

The rear apron and M rear spoiler in Black-high gloss provide an unmistakable identity. The car also gets M specific twin tailpipes with chrome trim and ‘Competition’ lettering added to black ‘M5’ badge on the boot lid. The laminated M5 Competition designation at the side skirts is available as optional equipment.

The M Multifunction sport seats on the inside with illuminated M5 logo and M Seat belts come with black seatbelts with an understated stripe design in BMW M GmbH colours.

The driver can also use the M Drive M1 and M2 buttons to select the desired settings while driving. A new red start/stop button underlines the motorsport character of the car. The M specific pedals and footrest comes in stainless steel.

A host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies continue to break the innovation barrier in the automotive industry – BMW Gesture Control, BMW Display Key, Wireless Charging, BMW Head-Up Display and Wireless Apple CarPlay®. The modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Professional running on latest BMW Operating System 7.0 includes 3D Navigation with a high-resolution instrument cluster behind the steering wheel with a 12.3” screen and a control display measuring 10.25”. An ‘M Competition’ graphic appears in the instrument cluster when it is starting up. Other features include a high-end Surround Sound system from Harman Kardon with 16 loudspeakers and 600 Watts of output.

The driver assistance systems feature Rear View Camera along with Park Distance Control (PDC) rear and front and Parking Assistant.

The M TwinPower Turbo 8-cylinder petrol engine in the new BMW M5 Competition is a high-revving power unit delivers its exceptional output of 625 hp at 6000 rpm and a peak torque of 750 Nm. The boost in performance pushes the new BMW M5 Competition from 0 to 100 km/hr in just 3.3 seconds.

The 8-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic features extremely short shifting timings and numerous shifting options. The gears can also be shifted manually with the gear lever or via gearshift paddles on the steering wheel.

The M Exhaust system comes with an innovative flap concept. The electrically controlled flaps positioned just before the rear silencer, minimise exhaust backpressure for optimised efficiency and create a distinctively unmistakable BMW M sound across the entire rev range.

The innovative M xDrive drivetrain system comes with traction-enhancing benefits of an all-wheel drive. The driver can choose from different configurations based on combinations of DSC modes (DSC on, MDM, DSC off) and M xDrive modes (4WD, 4WD Sport, 2WD). The configurations allow the drive system to be tailored to both the driver’s personal choice and the nature of the journey. Purists can opt for classical rear-wheel drive by deactivating the all-wheel-drive system.

For safety, the new BMW M5 Competition comes with head and side airbags for driver and front passenger as well as head airbags for rear seats as standard. Additional standard equipment includes Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Automatic Stability Control (ASC), M Dynamic Mode (MDM), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), Dry Braking function and Active M Differential.

The new BMW M5 Competition delivers maximum driving pleasure coupled with an outstanding performance and fuel consumption ratio thanks to BMW EfficientDynamics measures such as intelligent lightweight design, Brake Energy Regeneration, Auto Start-Stop function, electric power steering, differential and transfer case with optimised warm-up behaviour and aerodynamics (underside panelling, front spoiler, rear spoiler).

