Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

BMW M8 Arrives in Competition Coupe and Cabriolet Variants

BMW has equipped these two new M8 models with a 625-horsepower V8 engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology, as well as an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:June 9, 2019, 11:33 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
BMW M8 Arrives in Competition Coupe and Cabriolet Variants
The BMW M8 Competition Coupe and Cabriolet. (Image source: AFP)
Loading...

BMW has unveiled two new sporty high-performance models in its 8 Series. The BMW M8 Competition Coupé and M8 Competition Cabriolet both have a 625-horsepower V8 engine, the brand's most powerful production-model engine, already seen in the M5 Competition.

The German automaker has equipped these two new Competition models with a 625-horsepower V8 engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology, as well as an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic and the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system. With this kind of power under the hood, top-end performance is evidently on the cards, with 0-100km/h acceleration in 3.2 seconds for the BMW M8 Competition Coupé (3.3 seconds for the Convertible version) and a top speed of 250km/h (305km/h with the M Driver's Package). Note that these models were developed in parallel with the BMW M8 GTE racing car.

The two vehicles have an M-specific chassis with extremely rigid mounting and a new braking system. They also feature a "Track" setting specially designed for use on race circuits. The BMW M8 Competition Coupé has a carbon fibre-reinforced plastic roof, while the Convertible has an electronically controlled soft-top.

The BMW M8 Competition Coupé and Convertible will world premiere at BMW's #NextGen event in Munich Germany, June 25-27, 2019, and are scheduled to launch from September.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram