BMW Motorrad India has announced the expansion of their network in India. As part of this expansion drive, it has partnered with JSP Motorrad to inaugurate a new dealership in Vijayawada. This new BMW Motorrad dealership is located at door No. 54-16-20/13A-2F, 101, Ground Floor, Bhavishya’s Pride, Veterinary Colony, Ring Road, Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. The showroom displays 4 motorcycles, a wide array of BMW Motorrad accessories, lifestyle merchandise along with a mechanical bay for aftersales service.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “Our dealer network expansion is on the right track and with a resolute focus on strengthening our presence in key emerging markets across India. We are thrilled to launch the first BMW Motorrad showroom in Vijayawada with our trusted partner - JSP Motorrad. The showroom will play an instrumental role for our brand in offering customers a personalised, emotional and premium brand experience.”

JSP Motorrad facility is claimed to deliver international standards of sales, service, spare parts and business systems in all processes to ensure that customers receive best-in-class pre and post-sales ownership experience.

