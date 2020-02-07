BMW Motorrad Introduces 310 GS Cup in India, Zonal Qualifiers to be Held in Five Major Cities

BMW Motorrad will host the first-ever BMW Motorrad 310 GS Cup in India. The annual event has been curated for BMW G 310 GS owners as the quintessential ‘adventure of a lifetime’ with a series of skill and endurance tests that are in sync with the motorcycle's capabilities.

BMW Motorrad will be hosting zonal qualifiers in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kochi and Bangalore for BMW G 310 GS customers from all across the county. The winners of the respective zonal qualifiers will compete in the National Qualifier that will be held on April 5, 2020 in Bangalore.

The BMW G 310 GS is powered by a completely newly developed 313 cc water-cooled single-cylinder 4-stroke engine with four valves and two overhead camshafts together with electronic fuel injection. With an output of 25 kW (34 hp) at 9,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The motorcycles accelerate from 0 – 50 km/hr in just 2.5 seconds and achieve a top speed of 143 km/hr.

Registration for the BMW Motorrad 310 GS Cup can be made by getting in touch with the nearest authorised BMW Motorrad dealership.

The following regulations apply to all the participants.

-- Participants are required to hold a valid driver’s license (at the time of the event).

-- Only applicable for BMW Motorrad G 310 GS owners

-- The customers can participate only on their motorcycle and will undergo scrutiny to check the fitness of the motorcycle

-- The organisers are entitled to exclude vehicles that do not comply to the minimum operating standards

-- All riders must wear suitable rider gear that is in good condition.

