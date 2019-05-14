BMW Motorrad Launches New F 850 GS Adventure at Rs 15.40 Lakh in India

BMW F 850 GS. (Image source: BMW)

BMW Motorrad has launched the all-new BMW F 850 GS Adventure at Rs 15.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It will arrive at our shores via the built-up units (CBU) route and can be booked at BMW Motorrad dealerships from Tuesday onwards.Dr Hans-Christian Baertels, President (act.), BMW Group India, said, “For more than ten years, the GS models in the BMW Motorrad F series have embodied the premium range in the middle-class travel and adventure enduro segment. With the launch of the all-new BMW F 850 GS Adventure, we are now expanding the premium BMW Motorrad range in this segment. The all-new F 850 GS Adventure offers travel enduro riders, off-road-oriented touring riders and globetrotters the perfect companion for exploring the remote corners of the world by motorcycle.”The F 850 GS now comes with improved ergonomics that BMW suggests is aimed towards making the bike friendly for longer rides. The bike now ships with low double-seat along with wider footrests. In addition to this, the bike also gets adjustable brake and gear levers and benefits from LED headlamps, LED daytime running lights as well as LED indicators.It is powered by an 853-cc two-cylinder in-line engine that generates 95 hp at 8,250 rpm. It comes with the two riding modes “Rain” and Road” as standard that can be customized according to the rider. Also included in the standard features is the ASC automatic stability control, which ensures a high degree of rider safety. With the riding modes “Rain” and “Road”, the riding characteristics can be adapted to the majority of road conditions.Other notable additions include the Automatic Stability Control (ASC), which comes as standard with optional riding modes – ‘Dynamic’ and ‘Enduro’, Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) dynamic traction control and the banking capable ABS Pro. Dynamic ESA opens up new dimensions of rider safety, performance and comfort. The new self-boosting anti-hopping clutch reduces engine drag torque and adds significant riding safety- especially in braking manoeuvres associated with downshifting.The new BMW F 850 GS Adventure is equipped with a completely new instrument cluster design, consisting of an analogue tachometer and a multifunctional display, alongside a number of control lamps. Fast and clear information is available with the optional equipment known as Connectivity, with a 6.5-inch full-colour TFT display. Integrating operation via the BMW Motorrad multi-controller, it gives the rider quick access to vehicle and connectivity functions. Phone and media functions can be used without the need to install an app. The rider can easily make telephone calls and enjoy listening to music with Bluetooth connection. In addition, the BMW Motorrad Connected app offers everyday-suitable and practice-oriented arrow navigation directly via the TFT display.