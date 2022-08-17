BMW Motorrad Launches Touring Range of Motorcycles in India

BMW Motorrad India has launched its ‘Touring Range’ of motorcycles in the country. The company has introduced four models namely BMW R 1250 RT, BMW K 1600 Bagger, BMW K 1600 GTL and BMW K 1600 Grand America at prices of Rs 23.95 lakh, Rs 29.90 lakh, Rs 32 lakh and Rs 33 lakh (All the prices are ex-showroom).

BMW Motorrad India would start the deliveries of the touring range from this month onwards for the buyers who had pre-booked the motorcycles. In addition, it will offer an exclusive range of accessories and lifestyle merchandise with the new touring range at all its official dealerships in India.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “Each BMW Motorrad models tells its own story, and each promises the motorcyclist an individual and unforgettable recreational experience. As a high-performance, emotional, and exclusive riding experience, the new BMW Motorrad touring motorcycles embodies the motto of the ‘Spirit of the Open Road’. It is synonymous with elegance, power, and luxury on two wheels.”

Starting with the BMW R 1250 RT, it comes with a new fairing and full LED headlamps. The bike is powered by a 1254 cc 2-cylinder boxer engine with BMW ShiftCam technology. The engine delivers maximum power of 134 bhp at 7,750 rpm and highest torque of 143 Nm at 6,250 rpm. The R 1250 RT take merely 3.7 seconds to touch the 100 kmph mark from standstill while clocking a top speed of 200 kmph.

Coming to the BMW K 1600 GTL, BMW K 1600 B and the BMW K 1600 Grand America, all of these get a 1649 cc 6-cylinder in-line engine which develops top power of 158 bhp at 6,750 rpm and peak torque of 180 Nm at 5,250 rpm. Some of the notable features available with the bikes are Dynamic engine brake control, Dynamic ESA, Audio system 2.0 and a 10.25-inch TFT colour display with integrated map navigation. The motorcycles are available in multiple colour options.

“As an ultimate luxury touring motorcycle range, the new BMW R 1250 RT, the new BMW K 1600 GTL, the new BMW K 1600 Bagger and the new BMW K 1600 Grand America will redefine the luxury and exclusivity in the touring segment in India. The legendary 2-cylinder boxer and the unrivalled 6-cylinder engine performance, outstanding ride comfort and exclusive features ensures relaxed cruising on long highways that stretch out to the horizon and provide intense riding pleasure,” added Pawah.

All BMW bikes in India come with a standard warranty for ‘three years, unlimited kilometers. The warranty can be extended to fourth and fifth year at an additional cost.

Also Read: Lamborghini Reveals a Scintillating Teaser of the all-new Urus SUV

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here