BMW Motorrad Sells 2,403 Units in 2019, Shows 10 Per Cent Growth
The momentum was primarily driven by the hugely popular BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS motorcycles which commanded a share of over 85 per cent in the yearly sales.
BMW S1000RR. Image for representation.
BMW Motorrad continued its upward streak in the premium motorcycle segment in 2019 with 2,403 motorcycles delivered to customers. In spite of the ongoing slump in the auto industry, BMW Motorrad India posted a growth of 10 per cent in 2019 as compared to 2018.
Mr. Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India said, “BMW Motorrad is redefining the premium motorcycling scene in India with its dynamic product range and bespoke riding experiences. 2019 has been a very good year for BMW Motorrad India. Despite the turbulence in the two-wheeler industry, BMW Motorrad has been successful by achieving double-digit growth. Our unique brand strength is that we have something in store for everyone. We cater to the requirements of the purists while also fulfilling aspirations of a new base of brand fans who want to enter the Motorrad world. We will continue to excite riding enthusiasts with new launches and grow the close-knit Motorrad community that spreads our motto of ‘Make life a Ride’.”
The momentum was primarily driven by the hugely popular BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS motorcycles which commanded a share of over 85 per cent in the yearly sales. The BMW R 1250 GS / GSA, the BMW F 750 / 850 GS and the BMW S 1000 RR were also a favourite among motorcycle enthusiasts.
