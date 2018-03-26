English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BMW Motorrad Under New Leadership
Markus Schramm to take over as director of the BMW Group’s motorcycle business.
BMW's G 310 R. (Photo: BMW Motorrad)
On 1 May 2018 Dr Markus Schramm will take over as director of BMW Motorrad. He will succeed Stephan Schaller, who left the BMW Group at the end of February 2018 to head up the management team at Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA, in Heidenheim, Germany. In the interim, BMW Motorrad was under the provisional management of Hubert Kühner, Head of Finance, who is due to enter retirement in April 2018.
Dr Markus Schramm (55) has been with the BMW Group since 1991 and is currently responsible for corporate and product strategy planning. He has previously held several management roles in Sales, Aftersales, Strategy, Planning and Controlling. Schramm is a passionate motorcyclist and marathon runner.
With over 90 years of expertise, BMW Motorrad is the most successful manufacturer of premium motorbikes and maxi-scooters. Over the last few years, a number of new models have brought significant growth to the brand, making it the leader in the upper-range motorcycle segment in markets around the world. Last year, BMW Motorrad delivered 164,153 motorcycles to customers worldwide, clocking up its seventh sales record in succession. BMW Motorrad currently sells its products through over 1,200 dealers and importers in 90 countries.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
