BMW Motorrad Unveils Its First Motorcycle with Electric Powertrain
The BMW Vision DC Roadster Concept was unveiled at the company's NextGen event dedicated to technological and service-oriented development.
BMW Vision DC Roadster. (Image source: BMW)
On Tuesday at BMW's NextGen event, the motorcycle division of the company unveiled its first electric motorbike: The Vision DC Roadster concept. BMW Motorrad used the company's NextGen event dedicated to technological and service-oriented development to debut its latest motorcycle concept, the all-electric Vision DC Roadster.
This was a step BMW was destined to take considering its recent expansion of emissions-free cars and SUVs. As expected, the iconic boxer engine that has become representative of the Motorrad brand has been replaced with an electric motor and battery -- but not without retaining some characteristic design cues.
According to BMW, the company "retain[ed] the iconic appearance of a boxer while filling it with a new function." Only when looking closely can one tell that the bike is powered by a battery instead of a gas engine. The low front and high rear give the concept a sporty yet light disposition. Exposed mechanical components are reminiscent of classic Motorrad design though they have been reinterpreted for a more emissions-conscious world.
Riding pleasure in a new and electric dimension. Get ready for the Vision DC Roadster! #MakeLifeARide #VisionDCRoadster #neverstopchallenging #BMWMotorrad pic.twitter.com/cVOLbTpFGU— BMW Motorrad (@BMWMotorrad) June 25, 2019
The concept was unveiled with complementary protective gear that, at first glance, "stands as a modern, emotional fashion statement." The sewn-in protectors are nearly invisible thanks to the large graphics and iridescent finish.
The Vision DC Roadster represents the future of BMW Motorrad; an attempt to translate the company's identity -- which has been built on gas-powered models -- into a bike with an entirely new powertrain.
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Twitter Responds to Third Umpire's 'Controversial' Decision Against Rohit Sharma With Brutal Memes
- YouTube Finally Gives You More Control Over What Videos You See When You Sign in And in Suggestions
- Chennai City FC Receive Prize Money from AIFF for Winning I-League 2018-19
- Pakistan's Eerie Symmetry with 1992 World Cup After New Zealand Win Has Stunned Shashi Tharoor
- New Flaw Detected in Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes, Ban on Flying Continues
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s