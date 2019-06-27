Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

BMW Motorrad Unveils Its First Motorcycle with Electric Powertrain

The BMW Vision DC Roadster Concept was unveiled at the company's NextGen event dedicated to technological and service-oriented development.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:June 27, 2019, 6:42 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
BMW Motorrad Unveils Its First Motorcycle with Electric Powertrain
BMW Vision DC Roadster. (Image source: BMW)
Loading...

On Tuesday at BMW's NextGen event, the motorcycle division of the company unveiled its first electric motorbike: The Vision DC Roadster concept. BMW Motorrad used the company's NextGen event dedicated to technological and service-oriented development to debut its latest motorcycle concept, the all-electric Vision DC Roadster.

This was a step BMW was destined to take considering its recent expansion of emissions-free cars and SUVs. As expected, the iconic boxer engine that has become representative of the Motorrad brand has been replaced with an electric motor and battery -- but not without retaining some characteristic design cues.

According to BMW, the company "retain[ed] the iconic appearance of a boxer while filling it with a new function." Only when looking closely can one tell that the bike is powered by a battery instead of a gas engine. The low front and high rear give the concept a sporty yet light disposition. Exposed mechanical components are reminiscent of classic Motorrad design though they have been reinterpreted for a more emissions-conscious world.

The concept was unveiled with complementary protective gear that, at first glance, "stands as a modern, emotional fashion statement." The sewn-in protectors are nearly invisible thanks to the large graphics and iridescent finish.

The Vision DC Roadster represents the future of BMW Motorrad; an attempt to translate the company's identity -- which has been built on gas-powered models -- into a bike with an entirely new powertrain.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram