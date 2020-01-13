BMW Offering F750 GS, F850 GS Motorcycles At Massive Discounts of up to Rs 4 Lakh

Dealers of BMW F750 GS, F850 GS and F850 GS Adventure motorbikes have announced massive discounts on the ex-showroom cost in select cities. According to a report on BikeWale, Mumbai dealership will be offering the highest discount, which is Rs. 3.5 to 4 lakh cash discount on these models. A similar price cut can be availed at the Pune and Kochi showrooms as well. Meanwhile, BMW dealer in Chandigarh is offering Rs 3 lakh discount on the F750 GS only.

BMW Motorrad India's Chandigarh dealership, on the other hand, is offering BMW F 750 GS middleweight adventure tourer at Rs. 8.99 lakh, which is a significant slash in its retail price of Rs.11.95 lakh (both ex-showroom prices).

The BMW F750 GS is the “touring-oriented model” of BMW's middleweight adventure touring models and shares the same 853cc, parallel-twin engine of the BMW F 850 GS, but with a slightly different state of tune. The engine has the peak torque of 83 Nm kicking in at 6,500 RPM. The difference from the F850 GS is in the wheels and suspension.

The bikes get cast alloy wheels, with a 19-inch front, and 17-inch rear combination with 151 mm of travel on the front and 177 mm rear suspension travel. The standard model has two riding modes - Road and Rain, while the BMW F750 GS is available in three variants - Standard, Pro and Pro Low Suspension.

These offers would be valid till the stocks last, so anybody looking for a sustainable touring vehicle should go grab their motorbike at a discounted price.

