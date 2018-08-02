English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
BMW Partners with Fossil Group for Branded Accessories Drive

The tie-up will see Fossil Group design a range of watches and smartwatches for the auto brand with the long-term collaboration contracted to continue until 2023.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:August 2, 2018, 6:30 PM IST
The logo of the German car maker BMW. (AFP Relaxnews)
Global design and distribution company Fossil Group has inked a licensing agreement with Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW) to create a line of branded timepieces with the luxury car marque, which will debut in 2019. The tie-up — for the creation, development and distribution of BMW accessories — will see Fossil Group design a range of watches and smartwatches for the auto brand with the long-term collaboration contracted to continue until 2023.

The first items from the Fossil Group/BMW branded range will begin to drop into stores next year, with collections to be sold globally in more than 4,000 BMW retail channels and key retailers in Fossil Group's extensive international network. BMW had recently announced plans to invest one billion euros to build a new plant in Hungary. The plant will be built near the city of Debrecen and will have a production capacity of 150,000 cars.

Commenting on the fresh partnership in an official statement today, Fossil Group chairman & CEO Kosta Kartsotis said: "BMW is one of the most iconic brands in the world. We look forward to bringing our watch design expertise and smartwatch capabilities to BMW enthusiasts around the world."

Fossil Group is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. Under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, the company's offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables across its owned brands -- Fossil, Michele, Misfit, Relic, Skagen and Zodiac -- and licensed brands -- Armani Exchange, Chaps, Diesel, DKNY, Emporio Armani, Kate Spade New York, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Puma and Tory Burch.

| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
