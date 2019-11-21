Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

BMW Petrol Range Gets BS-VI Compliant Engines, Prices to Increase by Upto 6 Per Cent

BMW Group Plant Chennai has started local production of BS-VI diesel variants of the BMW 5 Series and the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo.

News18.com

Updated:November 21, 2019, 5:40 PM IST
2019 BMW 3-Series. (Image: Arjit Garg/ News18.com)

BMW India is now offering BS-VI variants across its entire product range. The complete petrol portfolio is already BS-VI compliant while the diesel portfolio will be converted ahead of stipulated timelines. BMW Group Plant Chennai has started local production of BS-VI diesel variants of the BMW 5 Series and the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo. The new BS-VI avatar of the segment best-seller BMW X1 will also hit the shop-floor of BMW Group Plant Chennai soon.

Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India said, “2019 has been exciting for us as our new product portfolio has triggered remarkable traction in the luxury car market. Early start of BS-VI production is a strategic call we are taking to meet the unprecedented demand for our new products. Today, BMW India customers have the choice of buying a BS-VI car across the entire product portfolio. The present BMW range is extremely attractive because of its unique position with the latest products, the newest technology as well as superbly attractive ownership packages on limited stocks of BS-IV variants.”

The latest products launched by BMW India in 2019 are available in both BS-IV and BS-VI variants. Beginning next year, BMW India will increase prices of BS-VI models by up to 6%. Attractive financial offers are available on limited stocks of BS-IV variants.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
