BMW R 1250 R and R 1250 RT Launched in India at Rs 15.95 Lakh

BMW Motorrad has launched the all-new BMW R 1250 R and the all-new BMW R 1250 RT at Rs 15.95 lakh and Rs 22.50 lakh respectively. The all-new BMW R 1250 R and the all-new BMW R 1250 RT will be available as completely built-up units (CBU) and can be booked at BMW Motorrad dealerships.

Both motorcycles are fitted with a front spoiler that provides a touch of distinction. This is supplemented by golden brake calipers, radiator cover and stainless steel tank cover.

Both models feature the 2-cylinder in-line Boxer engine with a displacement of 1254cc, producing an output of 100 kW (136 hp) at 7,750 rpm, generating a maximum torque of 143 Nm at 6,250 rpm. The presence of a new power unit is demonstrated by the means of newly designed cylinder head covers bearing the inscription ‘ShiftCam’ as well as the pipe ducting of the new exhaust manifold system.

Riders have two riding modes available as standard in order to be able to adapt the motorcycle. Its safety palette comes with standard Automatic Stability Control (ASC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS Pro) offers even greater safety when braking, even in banking position. The set-off assistant Hill Start Control is likewise a standard feature in both models, enabling convenient set-off on slopes.

In terms of features, the bikes get tyre pressure control and anti-theft alarm system. Distinctive features – Dynamic ESA, preparation for GPS unit, cruise control and Keyless Ride. Riding modes Pro, Headlight Pro, Daytime Riding Light and chrome-plated exhaust pipe lend a sporting character to the motorcycle, both visually and functionally.

The all-new BMW R 1250 R now has the equipment feature Connectivity as standard including a 6.5-inch full-colour TFT screen. Integrating operation via the BMW Motorrad multi-controller, it gives the rider quick access to vehicle and connectivity functions. Phone and media functions can be used without having to install an app. In addition, the BMW Motorrad Connected app offers everyday-suitable and practice-oriented arrow navigation directly via the TFT display. The BMW R 1250 RT is fitted with a large 5.7 inch TFT colour screen. This is supplemented with an analogue speedometer and rev counter.

