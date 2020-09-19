BMW R 18 Cruiser with 1802cc Engine Launched in India at Rs 18.90 Lakh, Gets a Reverse Gear too

BMW Motorrad India has launched the all-new BMW R 18 cruiser motorcycle in the country, marking the brand’s entry into the cruiser segment. The BMW R 18 has been priced at Rs 18.90 lakh. BMW Motorrad will also offer the R 18 ‘First Edition’ in India which is priced at Rs 21.90 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, pan India). The motorcycle will be offered with a three-year unlimited km warranty as standard along with an option to have that extended to fourth and fifth year.

The highlight of the BMW R 18 is the fact that it is powered by a 1,802cc air- and oil-cooled engine which is the biggest Boxer engine that BMW has ever made. This makes 91 hp and a massive 158 Nm of torque that is delivered as low as 3,000 RPM. As a result of this, the motorcycle is capable of doing 0-100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds and can attain a top speed of 180 km/h. And, all of this power is sent to the rear wheel through a drive shaft system that takes inspiration from classic BMW cruisers.

Weighing in at 345 Kg, the motorcycle has also been fitted with a reverse gear that is driven by an electric motor which would help massively when the rider has to park the motorcycle. It also comes with three riding modes on offer which are called – Rock, Roll and Rain. Classy.

While the R 18 looks like a classic retro-themed motorcycle, it is packed to the brim with modern features. In addition to the riding modes mentioned above, it gets Automatic Stability Control (ASC) and Engine Drag Torque Control or MSR, which prevents the rear-wheel from slipping under aggressive downshifts.

Braking duties are handled by massive twin-300mm discs at the front and a single 300mm disc at the back. The brake system comes fitted with BMW’s Integral ABS feature which activates both the front and rear brake for better stopping power when the handlebar-mounted brake lever is squeezed.

The First Edition of the R 18 gets extra chrome elements, a Blackstorm metallic paint scheme and a seat badge with a ‘First Edition’ clasp on the chrome cover. Additionally, First Edition owners will get copper screws, a pair of gloves and a screwdriver in case they want to work on the tank emblem which has copper letterings. Feature-wise, the First Edition comes with heated grips, hill-start assist and cornering lights.