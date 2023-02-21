BMW R nineT 100 Years and BMW R 18 100 Years Launched in India, Limited to 1923 Units

BMW Motorrad India has launched the R nineT 100 Years and R 18 100 Years in the country. The 100 Years exclusive models are limited to only 1923 units globally and they can be booked at BMW Motorrad India dealerships from today onwards. For the unversed, the first BMW motorcycle, the R 32, was introduced in September 1923 which saw the beginning of BMW motorcycle production.

The company is celebrating its 100-year history and hence it has rolled out the the R nineT Roadster and the R 18 Cruiser with big boxer - as 100 Years edition models. Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “One hundred years ago, the R 32 kick-started a unique success story. Today we are celebrating our exciting history with two new icons: the BMW R nineT 100 Years and the BMW R 18 100 Years. Limited to only 1,923 units each, these models are for absolute aficionados and convey a feeling of nostalgia. The iconic design and the unmistakable boxer engine illustrate that it’s about the roots of BMW Motorrad, about historically inspired shapes and details, about an authentic riding experience and about reducing motorbikes to the essentials.”

BMW R nineT 100 Years

Priced at Rs 24 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the R nineT 100 Years comes with a compact tank and upright seating position. The fuel tank comes in a combination of black with chrome and white double-lining while complemented by knee pads and a 100 Years badge. The seat hump also boasts of classic chrome. The front wheel cover is offered in black paint with white double lining. The seat bench has been presented in two-tone combination of black and oxblood.

The roadster motorcycle gets several black components such as fork tubes, air intake snorkel and some Option 719 components. BMW R nineT 100 Years can also be availed with 719 Classic wheels option with black anodised rim rings. The optional 719 components also include milled cylinder head covers, engine housing covers, seat holders, oil filler plug, adjustable hand levers and a footrest system, pillion footrests as well as expansion tank covers and handlebar end mirrors.

The classic roadster retains some of its features from the standard model in the form of Adaptive turning light, heated grips, cruise control and Driving Modes Pro. At the heart, it has the air-cooled two-cylinder boxer engine with power output of 107 bhp.

BMW R 18 100 Years

BMW R 18 design is inspired by several famous BMW models, most notably the BMW R 5. It boasts of a high-grade surface concept, identical to the 100 Years Edition of the R nineT. Furthermore, the motorcycle flaunts the same colour and styling combination as the R nineT 100 Years Edition, i.e. black paint with high-gloss chrome surfaces as well as white double lining and a 100 Years badge.

The paint-on-chrome concept in Classic Chrome is also found on the rear wheel cover in combination with white double lining. The front wheel cover and the side covers are painted in black, complemented by white double lining on the front mudguard. The Option 719 seat is upholstered in the bicolour combination of black and oxblood. The engine, transmission housing and rear axle drive are also presented in black shade.

Other features of BMW R 18 100 Years also include chromed Akrapovič rear silencers with perforated tailpipe trims in the “propeller style" of the BMW brand logo, Headlight Pro with adaptive turning light, reversing aid, electronic cruise control and heated grips. The R 18 100 Years is developed at BMW Motorrad production plant in Berlin and is priced at Rs 25.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Powered by the boxer engine with the largest displacement ever installed by BMW Motorrad, it has a maximum power of 89 bhp.

