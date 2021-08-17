BMW R18 Review: Setting a New Benchmark For Cruiser Motorcycles in India

When you think of a cruiser motorcycle chances are that you are thinking of a motorcycle that is big, heavy, difficult to manage around town, runs really hot and so on and so forth, you get the idea. But chances are also that you are not actually thinking of a BMW cruiser. BMW does things a little bit differently and they have done it once again with the BMW R18. What we rode is the BMW R18 First Edition and this is one of those motorcycles that speaks to your heart. I have been fortunate enough to ride almost all new motorcycles that have been launched in the Indian market over the past so many years but once in a while, there comes a motorcycle that aces what it is meant to do and not only that, does it so well that it leaves you impressed beyond words. Well, that motorcycle is the BMW R18.

CLICK TO WATCH BMW R18 REVIEW VIDEO:

I’m going to start off this review with the highlight of the motorcycle, the crème de la crème, which is the engine that it has. Now, it stands out for quite a few reasons and one of them is the fact that it is a 1800cc engine and that is made evident by that little, yet very visible badge saying “1800cc". Imagine yourself pulling at a stoplight with people all around you looking at the motorcycle, and the thing that they see is that 1800cc badge and the expression that follows, is well, something that you need to experience. The other reason why this stands out is that it is huge and because of the layout, it is very wide too. But this engine is not all show and no go because when it comes to riding, this is really nice.

BMW has been making Boxer engines for their motorcycles since 1923 and this one is their biggest boxer engine yet. It sticks out on both sides but it is only as wide as the handlebar so you always have a good idea of how wide the motorcycle is. Also, you can corner as hard as you like, but you won’t be able to scrape the engine, trust us, we tried. The footpegs, however, do scrape easy as is the case with any cruiser motorcycle. The engine makes 91 hp and a massive 158 Nm of torque which is delivered as low as 3,000 RPM. As a result, the engine can be lugged around for days and yes, it is very tractable so just put the R18 in high gear and you can ride around with minimum effort. The gearbox never missed a gear shift during our time and shifting is not that big of a hassle because of just how surprisingly light the clutch lever is.

As BMW engines go, this too is extremely refined and makes for smiles under the helmet. But in this pursuit of refinement, the engine has not lost even an ounce of character. The sound, the raw feeling of it, everything is still there. So much so, that if you rev the engine, you feel the motorcycle lean towards one side and the same also happens every time you start the bike. And every single time, this will make you smile.

Once you are done pondering over the engine, you begin to notice the rest of the motorcycle and once you do that, you won’t be disappointed because everything that is done here is in typical BMW fashion. The paint, the fit and finish, the build quality, everything is top-notch and then, there are some really nice, meticulous design elements like the fact that around the engine, which is on display in all its glory, you don’t see any wires or anything of that kind hanging or dangling around it.

The design is a throwback to the classic 1936 BMW R5 motorcycle which, with the BMW R18, has been given a modern touch. This is the First Edition variant gets a lot of chrome elements all around the motorcycle and also gets double striping on the fuel tank and the rear fender which looks fantastic. Other classic styling elements include covered front suspension, the low and long stance of the motorcycle and the hidden rear suspension which gives the motorcycle the look of a hardtail. But that’s not it, the R18 also has an exposed drive shaft which is so cool that it makes for some serious bragging rights. What also adds to the aura are the dual fishtail exhausts and the machined engine housing cover with the BMW logo on it that is clearly visible when you look at the motorcycle from the front.

Now let’s talk about what happens when you sit on the motorcycle and once you do that, the view that you get is really remarkable. This is perhaps the most amount of engine that is visible to the rider of the motorcycle while they are sitting on it.

Once you are on it, you will also realise just how comfortable this is. It’s a really low motorcycle so planting your feet on the ground is no problem at all. And comfort? Well, it’s a cruiser after all so it’s as comfortable as it can get. The handlebar feels natural and the foot positioning? Well, here’s something to keep in mind. It is not really that forward-set as you would expect, say, from a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. But nevertheless I never once felt that I wanted the footpegs to be more forward-set because I was busy enjoying the motorcycle and this riding position is plenty comfortable.

A big factor that makes the BMW R18 so comfortable to ride is the suspension and the chassis setup which for me, really pushes the R18 into a league of its own. It is set up so well that it can take bad roads with grace and not once did I feel the urge to stand up on the pegs to avoid sharp bumps because, on this, you rarely feel any. It’s way better in this department than almost every other cruiser that it competes with.

Additionally, the motorcycle comes with electronic rider aids as well include the likes of ABS, LED lighting all around, combined braking system, hill start control, wireless ignition, slipper clutch and yet, the bike has a sense of humour with its riding modes as they are called Rain, Rock and Roll.

Lastly, the ground clearance might is obviously not as high as an ADV, but the R18 never scraped its belly no matter the kind of speed breaker it faced. And the heat management on it is good too. Yes, given how big this engine is, it does get warm but it never reaches a place where it would be uncomfortable. So you get the picture, it really is quite hard to fault the BMW R18.

So to sum it all up, I’m going to keep it short. This is one of the best cruiser motorcycles that I have ever ridden. BMW has really knocked it out of the park with the R18 and they have set a new benchmark for all other cruiser manufacturers to catch up to. Having said that, if you have a budget of about Rs 20 lakh-ish, and you want yourself a motorcycle that really stands out and gives you the performance and “feel" unlike any other, well, the BMW R18 is as good as it gets.

