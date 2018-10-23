English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BMW Recalls 1.6 Million Cars Globally Over Exhaust System Fire Risk
BMW said it was contacting sellers who would, in turn, get in touch with owners of the affected vehicles to arrange a checkup.
BMW logo. (Photo: Reuters)
German high-end carmaker BMW said it would recall more than one million additional diesel cars, citing a problem with the exhaust system that "in extreme cases can cause a fire". BMW said it was contacting sellers who would, in turn, get in touch with owners of the affected vehicles to arrange a checkup.
"In some diesel vehicles, glycol cooling fluid can leak" from a faulty component called the exhaust gas recirculation cooler, which can combine with other substances in the system to create the fire risk, the group said.
"The exhaust recirculation module will be checked and if there is a fault the parts will be exchanged," the group said. BMW had in August announced a recall for Europe and some Asian countries of over 480,000 vehicles affected by the same problem, and issued an apology in South Korea after around 30 cars caught fire there this year.
It said it had checked more diesel models and identified a "minimal risk" of fire in some of them. The latest recall brings the total number of cars affected to some 1.6 million around the world.
