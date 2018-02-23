English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BMW Reduces Prices of Its Entire Motorcycle Range in India by 10%
BMW recently launched F 750 GS and F 850 GS in India at Auto Expo 2018. The company also unveiled the G 310 R and G 310 GS which will be launched later this year.
BMW F 750 GS and F 850 GS at Auto Expo 2018. (Photo: News18.com)
BMW Motorrad today revised the prices for its entire range of products in India. Prices will be reduced by 10% on products across categories such as Adventure, Sport, Touring, Heritage and Roadster with immediate effect.
Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “BMW Motorrad has already become the most anticipated and exhilarating brand to enter India. With the new attractive price-value proposition, we will offer bike enthusiasts an opportunity to experience unrivaled and exceptional motorcycling. Our commitment to deliver unique experiences and amazing ride quality gets further strengthened as the engagement with the Indian market grows stronger through enhanced value offerings.”
