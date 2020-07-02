BMW To Equip Its Electric Cars With Battery Cells Produced From Renewable Energy

German carmaker BMW on Tuesday said its electric cars will use battery cells produced using renewable energy, a step which will compel the biggest suppliers to source more non-coal generated electricity.

“We now have a contractual agreement with our cell manufacturers that they will use only green power to produce our fifth-generation battery cells,” BMW Chief Executive Oliver Zipse said on an interview published on the company’s website.

Last year, BMW ordered more than 10 billion euros’ ($11.07 billion) worth of battery cells from Chinese battery cell maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (CATL) and Samsung SDI.

CATL is building a battery cell production plant in Erfurt, Germany, and has said it aims to produce 60-gigawatt hours (GWh) worth of cells a year from 2026 onwards.