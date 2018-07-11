English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
BMW to Make Electric MINI in China with Great Wall Motor
The announcement comes as automakers pour billions of dollars into creating electric models for China, the biggest market for the technology.
Mini Electric Concept. (Image: BMW Group)
BMW Group and China's biggest SUV brand, Great Wall Motor, have announced a partnership to produce electric MINI vehicles in China. The announcement comes as automakers pour billions of dollars into creating electric models for China, the biggest market for the technology, under pressure from Beijing to accelerate development.
BMW and Great Wall said the venture also will produce electric vehicles under the Chinese partner's brand.
Other automakers including General Motors Co., Volkswagen AG and Nissan Motor Co. have announced similar plans with local partners to produce dozens of electric models for China.
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
