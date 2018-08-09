English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

BMW to Recall 323,700 Cars Across Europe Due to Faulty Component Which Could Cause Engine Fires

The Europe-wide recall came after the company was forced to take back more than 100,000 cars in South Korea over the problem.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:August 9, 2018, 2:27 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BMW to Recall 323,700 Cars Across Europe Due to Faulty Component Which Could Cause Engine Fires
BMW Logo. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
German luxury carmaker BMW confirmed it would recall 323,700 cars across Europe due to a faulty component that could cause engines to catch fire. Just under a third -- 96,300 -- of the affected vehicles are in Germany, while 75,000 are in Britain, a BMW spokesman told AFP.

Some 23,500 cars in France and 24,700 in Italy are also hit. The Europe-wide recall came after the company was forced to take back more than 100,000 cars in South Korea over the problem. BMW had recently announced plans of investing one billion euros to build a new plant in Hungary.

BMW also had to apologise as more than 30 of its vehicles caught fire this year there. The car giant blamed a faulty component called the exhaust gas recirculation cooler that generated excessive sediment and caused engines to catch fire "in rare cases".

In Europe, the recall covers a wide range of four-cylinder diesel models produced between April 2015 and September 2016, as well as six cylinders manufactured between July 2012 and June 2015. BMW said it did not yet have an estimate of the cost of the recall, as it would depend on how many cars would require replacements of faulty components following checks.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: PM Narendra Modi's Full Speech in Rajya Sabha

Watch: PM Narendra Modi's Full Speech in Rajya Sabha

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...