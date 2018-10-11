English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BMW to Spend $4 Billion for Control of China-Joint Venture
BMW will be the first foreign automaker to take advantage of Beijing's new ownership rules for the sector.
BMW logo. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
German luxury carmaker BMW announced a plan to take control of its China joint-venture, the first foreign automaker to take advantage of Beijing's new ownership rules for the sector. BMW will acquire a further 25 per cent stake in the venture with Brilliance China Automotive for 3.6 billion euros (USD 4.2 billion), the company said, bringing its stake to 75 per cent by 2022. Foreign automakers have long been restricted to holding no more than a 50 per cent stake in their China operations, but Beijing decided to relax the ownership caps this year.
The reforms are part of Beijing's plan to further open its economy to foreign business, after years of facing pressure from the United States and Europe. But US and European business groups say the reforms have still not gone far enough, and have pushed for further opening. To force the issue, and to hit back at China for alleged theft of American intellectual property, US President Donald Trump has slapped tariffs on roughly half of the imports from China.
The joint-venture "is the cornerstone of the BMW brand's sustained success in its largest single market," said Harald Kruger, BMW's chairman. "BMW Group and Brilliance continue to set a good example of successful cooperation in China," he said.
The changes in ownership rules are a boon for foreign automakers which will gain a greater share of control and profits from their China operations, but hurt prospects for their Chinese partners. Brilliance China's shares in Hong Kong have plummeted this year, and were suspended from trading on Thursday.
The two companies had extended their joint venture contract until 2040 and announced a plan to pump 3 billion euros (USD 3.5 billion) into expanding their auto plants in northeast Liaoning province -- ramping up production capacity to 650,000 cars early next decade while creating 5,000 new jobs.
BMW has been hit particularly hard by the US-China trade war with many of its SUVs imported from the US facing new 25 per cent taxes, while cars imported from other countries have benefited from China's tariff cut for vehicles from 25 per cent to 15 per cent.
With the new production capacity, the China joint-venture will start to produce BMW vehicles like fully-electric BMW iX3 for export globally from 2020, BMW said. China's auto market, the world's largest, has faced headwinds this year as the economy slows. In August, China's new vehicle sales continued to fall, following a drop in July.
The reforms are part of Beijing's plan to further open its economy to foreign business, after years of facing pressure from the United States and Europe. But US and European business groups say the reforms have still not gone far enough, and have pushed for further opening. To force the issue, and to hit back at China for alleged theft of American intellectual property, US President Donald Trump has slapped tariffs on roughly half of the imports from China.
The joint-venture "is the cornerstone of the BMW brand's sustained success in its largest single market," said Harald Kruger, BMW's chairman. "BMW Group and Brilliance continue to set a good example of successful cooperation in China," he said.
The changes in ownership rules are a boon for foreign automakers which will gain a greater share of control and profits from their China operations, but hurt prospects for their Chinese partners. Brilliance China's shares in Hong Kong have plummeted this year, and were suspended from trading on Thursday.
The two companies had extended their joint venture contract until 2040 and announced a plan to pump 3 billion euros (USD 3.5 billion) into expanding their auto plants in northeast Liaoning province -- ramping up production capacity to 650,000 cars early next decade while creating 5,000 new jobs.
BMW has been hit particularly hard by the US-China trade war with many of its SUVs imported from the US facing new 25 per cent taxes, while cars imported from other countries have benefited from China's tariff cut for vehicles from 25 per cent to 15 per cent.
With the new production capacity, the China joint-venture will start to produce BMW vehicles like fully-electric BMW iX3 for export globally from 2020, BMW said. China's auto market, the world's largest, has faced headwinds this year as the economy slows. In August, China's new vehicle sales continued to fall, following a drop in July.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 & Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Review
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 & Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Review
Friday 28 September , 2018 Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
Thursday 27 September , 2018 The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
Friday 21 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika on Ranveer: Feels Great to Find Someone Who Puts You Before Himself
- Nokia 3.1 Plus Review: It Feels More Expensive Than it is, And That is Half The Battle Won
- Fans Continue to Relate to Farhan Akhtar's 'Dil Chahta Hai' Even After 18 Years
- Following Tanushree Dutta’s Complaint, FIR Lodged Against Nana Patekar, Ganesh Acharya
- What Happened in Las Vegas Was Consensual Sex, Not Rape: Cristiano Ronaldo
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...