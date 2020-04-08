AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

BMW to Start Producing Face Masks to Protect Employees from Coronavirus

BMW logos are displayed on the production line of the BMW C evolution electric maxi-scooter at the BMW Berlin motorcycle plant February 23, 2015. The storage capacity of the BMW C evolution's high-voltage 8 kWh battery provides a range of up to 100 kilometres and a maximum speed of 120 km/h. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch (GERMANY - Tags: TRANSPORT BUSINESS LOGO)

BMW logos are displayed on the production line of the BMW C evolution electric maxi-scooter at the BMW Berlin motorcycle plant February 23, 2015. The storage capacity of the BMW C evolution's high-voltage 8 kWh battery provides a range of up to 100 kilometres and a maximum speed of 120 km/h. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch (GERMANY - Tags: TRANSPORT BUSINESS LOGO)

The German auto giant has also delivered 100,000 masks to the German government from its own existing stocks.

  • Reuters Munich
  • Last Updated: April 8, 2020, 6:23 PM IST
Share this:

German carmaker BMW will start producing face masks to help protect its own staff and the public against the spread of the new coronavirus, Chief Executive Oliver Zipse said on Wednesday.

Zipse said BMW would soon be able to produce several hundred thousand masks per day.

The company has already delivered 100,000 masks to the government from its own existing stocks, and handed over another 50,000 masks and a million medical gloves on Wednesday, with a further million masks to be handed over in the next two weeks.

BMW said on Monday that a production stoppage at its factories is being extended by two weeks until April 30.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    4,714

     

  • Total Confirmed

    5,274

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    410

     

  • Total DEATHS

    149

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 08 (05:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,057,301

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,450,086

    +19,167

  • Cured/Discharged

    309,319

     

  • Total DEATHS

    83,466

    +1,432
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres