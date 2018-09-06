English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BMW Vision iNext Crossover Concept Officially Teased
The clips reveal little more than hints of what the front and rear of this exciting new concept will look like.
BMW Vision iNext concept teaser. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
A lot of the news in the motoring media recently has been focusing on the first all-electric models from the likes of Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz and Audi and one may forget that BMW beat its major rivals in bringing its own EV to market in the shape of the i3 quite a while ago now. But the Bavarian automaker looks to be regaining momentum by releasing a couple of teaser clips of its upcoming new electric concept, the Vision iNext.
BMW Vision iNext concept teaser. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
The clips reveal little more than hints of what the front and rear of this exciting new concept will look like, which appears to be a sleek crossover wearing a somewhat familiar illuminated and exaggerated version of the company's signature twin-kidney front grille. It's certainly not the first time BMW has used this type of grille, as something similar has already been seen on previous concepts the iX3, X7 i-Performance and the i-Vision Dynamics.
BMW Vision iNext concept teaser. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
