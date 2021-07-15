BMW X1 20i Tech Edition Launched in India at 43 Lakh, Gets Additional Features

BMW India has launched the BMW X1 20i Tech Edition at Rs 43 lakh (ex-showroom). The car is available in two exciting colours - Alpine White, Phytonic Blue (Metallic) with Sensatec Oyster Black upholstery. BMW India offers a comprehensive package that addresses every need from accessibility and cost of ownership perspective with 3 years / 40,000 kilometres service and warranty package for the new BMW X1. The package includes protective cover of BMW Service Inclusive and BMW Repair Inclusive. The regular service cost for petrol cars starts at less than INR 1 per km. Together, they take care of Condition Based Service (CBS), maintenance work and warranty.

BMW India Financial Services is offering an attractive plan with low monthly equated instalments starting INR 34,999, assured buyback of up to 4 years and flexible end of term options. With ‘Drive Now Pay Later’ offer, customers have no EMI’s for first 3 months. Customized and flexible financial solutions can be further designed as per individual requirements.

In terms of design, the car’s front has an imposing appearance with larger BMW grille and air intakes as well as striking LED headlights with LED fog lamps. The athletic side view is complemented by a dynamic wedge shape formed by the roofline, eye catching character lines and window surfaces that taper towards the rear. The rear design underscores the car’s width and sporty stance with wrap around LED rear lights, inlays in body colour and bigger twin exhaust tailpipes. The new 18-inch alloys add to the sporty visual appeal of the car.

Filling up the cabin with a sense of spaciousness and light is the large Panorama Glass Roof. Ambient Lighting with six dimmable designs creates an atmosphere for every mood. The car offers electrical seat adjustment for both driver (with memory function and passenger. The rear seat backrest can be reclined and offers centre armrest with 2 cup-holders for added comfort. Folding down the 40:20:40 split backrest increases boot capacity from 500 litres to 1,550 litres, making the versatility of BMW X1 suitable for all kinds of journeys.

Also Watch:

The car is powered by a two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine of the BMW X1 sDrive20i produces an output of 192 hp and maximum torque of 280 Nm at 1,350 – 4,600 rpm. The engine is mated to a seven-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission.It gets steering wheel paddle shifters and cruise control with braking function as standard. Also on offer are Launch Control, Driving Experience Control switch, driver can change the driving character of the vehicle by choosing between different driving modes - ECO PRO, Comfort, Sport.

The BMW X1 features a high-resolution new 10.25-inch Central Information Display with iDrive Controller and Navigation with touch functionality. Wireless Apple CarPlay ensures seamless smartphone connection with the car to access navigation, contacts, messages, music and other functions. The smartphone holder integrated into the centre console allows inductive, Wireless Charging for mobile phones. Park Distance Control and Rear-View Camera make parking in tight spots easier. The new BMW Head-Up Display projects all information relevant to the journey directly into the driver’s field of vision. The car features a new 205W HiFi loudspeaker system which conjures an engrossing treat for the ears.

The new BMW X1 comes loaded with BMW Safety technologies such as six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here