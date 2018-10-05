BMW X1 sDrive20i Petrol Variant Launched in India for Rs 37.5 Lakh

German luxury carmaker BMW launched the petrol variant of its entry-level SUV X1 at Rs 37.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The BMW X1 sDrive20i is locally produced at the company's plant in Chennai. The BMW X1 sDrive20i has been introduced in an exclusive ‘xLine’ design scheme. The model comes with a two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine which is BS-VI compliant and produces 141 kW / 192 hp and a maximum torque of 280 Nm at 1,350 – 4,600 rpm. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/hr in 7.6 seconds and has a top speed of 224 km/hr.It features double clutch transmission, six airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with brake assist, dynamic stability control (DSC) including dynamic traction control (DTC), cornering brake control (CBC) and hill descent control (HDC) among others.BMW says the X1 comes packed with features like 50:50 weight distribution, low centre of gravity, intelligent lightweight construction, automatic start/stop function, ECO PRO mode, brake energy regeneration, electric power steering and more. Also, the BMW X1 SUV also gets 18-inch light alloy wheels.The BMW sDrive20i xLine comes standard with BMW ConnectedDrive features such as touch-enabled Navigation with iDrive touch controller and 16.5 cms colour display, BMW Apps, Wireless Apple Car Play, Park Distance Control (PDC), Rear-view camera, Connectivity through Bluetooth and USB connectivity.BMW X1 is available in Alpine White (non-metallic) and in the following metallic paintworks: Black Sapphire, Mediterranean Blue and Sparkling Brown. The range of upholstery combinations in BMW X1 includes Sensatec Oyster and Black, Sensatec Black and Black.